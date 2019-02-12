Hamlets suffered 88th minute heartbreak at Walthamstow

Essex Senior League: Walthamstow 1 Tower Hamlets 0

Tower Hamlets suffered late heartbreak as a 88th minute winner from Dwade James sealed the 1-0 win for Walthamstow.

Hamlets remain 17th in the Essex Senior League table after coming away with nothing from the match while Stow sit fifth after picking up their fifth consecutive clean sheet.

After playing out an even encounter Benjamin Crilley was brought down in the box in the 88th minute and Hamlets were reduced to 10-men as defender Amon Walton-Owen was sent off for dissent.

James made no mistake as he dispatched the spot kick to earn his side three points and keep their outside chance of promotion alive.

Manager Aj Ashanike tweeted after the match: “Unlucky today Tower Hamlets against a top Walthamstow side full of experienced players.

“Proud of my boys for their effort. We look forward to the next one.”

Tower Hamlets return home to the Mile End Stadium to take on high-flying Woodford Town next weekend as they look to bounce back to winning ways and get themselves clear of the relegation zone.