Prestigious Diana Award for Wapping Youth FC’s Nahimul Islam

PUBLISHED: 15:30 02 July 2020

Archant

Wapping Youth FC’s Nahimul Islam has been honoured with The Diana Award for helping to create and sustain positive change.

The 25-year-old has been recognised with the highest accolade a young person can achieve for social action or humanitarian efforts, with the award established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Islam has been volunteering for 10 years, supported over 25 charities and raised over £25,000 having formed and run his own football club to tackle obesity and break down cultural and gender barriers as a mentor and coach.

He uses his passion for sports to inspire others, hosting charity football matches, running half marathon fundraisers and delivering motivational talks, seminars and workshops.

He has also been at the forefront of various campaigns, using his voice as the Young Mayor of Tower Hamlets and various youth council groups to protect youth services.

His volunteering has led to more positive news about youth and fewer barriers faced by young people and Tessy Ojo, chief executive officer of The Diana Award, said: “We congratulate all our new Diana Award recipients who are changemakers for their generation.

“We know by receiving this honour they will inspire more young people to get involved in theri communities and begin their own journey as active citizens.

“For over 20 years the Diana Award has valued and invested in young people encouraging them to continue to make positive change in their communities and lives of others.”

Prestigious Diana Award for Wapping Youth FC's Nahimul Islam

