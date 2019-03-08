Weavers FC crowned Masters champions for second time
Weavers Football Club have been crowned Sonali Othith Masters champions for the second time.
The Whitechapel based team went unbeaten all day and got past a number of teams in the group stages to reach the last eight.
They then made it past both Docklands and Bromley to make it to the final.
A goalless stalemate against Workhouse FC in the final led to a penalty shootout, with Paolo Da Graca driving home the winning spot-kick to seal it 3-2 for Weavers.
Weavers player manager Atiqur Rahman said: "This is the second time we have become champions with an unbeaten record.
"I would like to thank the players, supporters and management for playing a huge role here today. We are beyond proud."
Sonali Othith Chairman Jamal Uddin also said: "This is truly a showpiece event in the UK football calendar for not only the football but also the way it involves the community."