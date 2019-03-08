The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Declan Rice and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. PA Wire/PA Images

Matt Withers is joined by Jacob Ranson, Dan Bennett and on the phone by Dave Evans for another East London Football Podcast.

Our West Ham United correspondent shared his views on their 0-0 draw away to Aston Villa on Monday evening, the upcoming clashes with Manchester United, and Oxford United.

He also discussed who he would start at left-back this weekend following the dismissal of Arthur Masuasku in the Villa clash.

Leyton Orient wise, Jacob Ranson spoke about the side's defensive mistakes and the way they keep conceding at crucial stages in the match, while also touching on how much they're missing experienced Jobi McAnuff out on the pitch.

Not forgetting the actual results against Exeter City and Crewe Alexandra and their upcoming trip to supposed local rivals Colchester United.

Dagenham & Redbridge sealed a comfortable 3-1 win over Hartlepool United to make it seven games unbeaten, we spoke about the settled team being a key factor of the good run, and how vital Angelo Balanta has been so far this campaign.

They make the long trip to Torquay United this weekend while we also spoke about Clapton CFC's expected move to their 'spiritual home' The Old Spotted Dog and a potential FA Cup run for Hornchurch.