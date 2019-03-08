Search

PUBLISHED: 13:00 26 April 2019

Joint-Leyton Orient owner Kent Teague amongst the fans during the National League match against Solihull Moors at Damson Park (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

Joint-Leyton Orient owner Kent Teague amongst the fans during the National League match against Solihull Moors at Damson Park (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

PA Wire/PA Images

Leyton Orient are hoping to be crowned National League champions and end their two year exile from the Football League when they host Braintree Town on Saturday.

Justin Edinburgh's O's stretched three points clear at the top of the table over the Easter Weekend with a 2-0 win over Harrogate Town and a 0-0 draw with title rivals Solihull Moors.

West Ham United look to become the first side to beat Tottenham Hotspur at their new home or even become the first opposition to score.

Boss Manuel Pellegrini and his side will look to build on their 2-2 draw with Leicester City at the London Stadium last weekend.

Dagenham & Redbridge will be keen to end the National League season on a high note by causing an upset against the Moors.

Daggers picked up a 2-0 victory over Eastleigh on Good Friday before making wholesale changes to suffer a 2-0 defeat to relegated Braintree Town.

All this, and other matters, are discussed in this week's East London Football podcast, with host Matt Withers joined by George Sessions, Dave Evans, and Jacob Ranson.

The East London Football Podcast

13 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Joint-Leyton Orient owner Kent Teague amongst the fans during the National League match against Solihull Moors at Damson Park (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

Leyton Orient are hoping to be crowned National League champions and end their two year exile from the Football League when they host Braintree Town on Saturday.

Edinburgh: Orient ready for biggest game of the season

09:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh salutes the crowd at the final whistle of the National League match at Solihull Moors (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

The O’s are on the verge of winning just their third ever league title and first since 1970

Wicketkeeper White 'loving it' at Essex with Eagles facing vital one-day spell

07:00
Essex wicket keeper Robbie White completes the run out of Surrey batsman Mark Stoneman during Surrey vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at the Kia Oval on 23rd April 2019

Robbie White should have been looking forward to a gentle game of club cricket this weekend, before packing his coffin for a week on the Isle of Wight with Middlesex seconds.

Cricket: Essex face tough test at Taunton

Yesterday, 18:00
Ryan ten Doeschate in batting action for Essex during Surrey vs Essex Eagles, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at the Kia Oval on 23rd April 2019

The Essex Eagles head to Taunton to face Somerset in the Royal London One-Day Cup on Friday and will be looking to get back to winning ways in the competition.

Alexander warns Salford will not be sulking

Yesterday, 17:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient assistant Ross Embleton (left) and head coach Justin Edinburgh (centre) exchange words with Salford City boss Graham Alexander (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The Ammies lost 1-0 at home to AFC Fylde on Monday, but will still believe they can beat Leyton Orient to the title on Saturday

No West Ham players in Premier League team of the year?!! Surely not

Yesterday, 14:37 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday January 29, 2019. See PA story SOCCER Wolves. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or

Which Hammers have made our Premier League team of the Year?

McAnuff pays tribute to O's fans after incredible show of faith

Yesterday, 13:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff celebrates scoring away to Harrogate Town in front of the travelling support (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient have been well supported home and away this season and should give the E10 faithful something to celebrate on Saturday

Romford Golf Club give £16k to DT38 Foundation

Yesterday, 12:00
Former Romford Golf Club captain John Fuller hands over a cheque to Tracey Tombides

Former Romford Golf Club captain John Fuller presented a cheque for £16,235 to the Dylan Tombides Foundation on Saturday.

All Points East returns to Victoria Park with a 10-day music and community festival

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2 with two weekends of world-class music. Photo: AEG

All Points East will be returning to Victoria Park next month with two weekends of diverse music and a free community festival.

Is a Big Mac with Bacon #StillABigMac or #NotABigMac?

Chief reporter Sophie Morton with Franchisee Zulfikar Somji, First Assistant Sarah Jane Williams and Business Manager Marie Taylor after making a Grand Big Mac with Bacon. Picture: Ken Mears

It’s the debate fans across the UK are discussing - so where better to find out more about the iconic burger than behind the scenes in a local McDonald’s restaurant?

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

