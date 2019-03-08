The East London Football Podcast

Joint-Leyton Orient owner Kent Teague amongst the fans during the National League match against Solihull Moors at Damson Park (pic: David Davies/PA Images). PA Wire/PA Images

Leyton Orient are hoping to be crowned National League champions and end their two year exile from the Football League when they host Braintree Town on Saturday.

Justin Edinburgh's O's stretched three points clear at the top of the table over the Easter Weekend with a 2-0 win over Harrogate Town and a 0-0 draw with title rivals Solihull Moors.

West Ham United look to become the first side to beat Tottenham Hotspur at their new home or even become the first opposition to score.

Boss Manuel Pellegrini and his side will look to build on their 2-2 draw with Leicester City at the London Stadium last weekend.

Dagenham & Redbridge will be keen to end the National League season on a high note by causing an upset against the Moors.

Daggers picked up a 2-0 victory over Eastleigh on Good Friday before making wholesale changes to suffer a 2-0 defeat to relegated Braintree Town.

All this, and other matters, are discussed in this week's East London Football podcast, with host Matt Withers joined by George Sessions, Dave Evans, and Jacob Ranson.