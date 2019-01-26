Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Shameful West Ham fail FA Cup test and add a PR disaster

PUBLISHED: 12:30 28 January 2019

AFC Wimbledon's Scott Wagstaff celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round match at Kingsmeadow, London.

AFC Wimbledon's Scott Wagstaff celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round match at Kingsmeadow, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

No positives for the Hammers as they suffer giant-killing by Wimbledon

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini on the touchline during the FA Cup fourth round match at Kingsmeadow, London.West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini on the touchline during the FA Cup fourth round match at Kingsmeadow, London.

On a weekend of FA Cup shocks, West Ham at Wimbledon was the worst, the absolute worst embarrassing humiliation.

We have seen it all before of course. Last season at Wigan for instance and giant-killings against Wrexham, Swansea City, Hereford, Mansfield and Swindon to name just a few.

But this seemed worse. AFC Wimbledon were bottom of League One, eight points from safety, they had lost their last two home games, conceding seven goals.

But this is the FA Cup and while other Premier League teams were dropping like flies opening the way for the Hammers, they fell through the same trap door in the most humiliating way possible.

AFC Wimbledon's Dylan Connolly (right) and West Ham United's Arthur Masuaku (left) battle for the ball during the FA Cup fourth round match at Kingsmeadow, London.AFC Wimbledon's Dylan Connolly (right) and West Ham United's Arthur Masuaku (left) battle for the ball during the FA Cup fourth round match at Kingsmeadow, London.

Some would say that manager Manuel Pellegrini left too many of his best players out of the team – nonsense.

Every player who started this game has been a starter this season. They should simply have been too good for a team who have struggled all season.

But as I said, this is the FA Cup and the team that really wanted to be in it, still are.

A shell-shocked Manuel Pellegrini faced the press afterwards and was not holding back on his words.

AFC Wimbledon's Scott Wagstaff scores his side's second goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round match at Kingsmeadow, London.AFC Wimbledon's Scott Wagstaff scores his side's second goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round match at Kingsmeadow, London.

“It’s very easy to explain what happened – it was one team who wanted to win and another team who played without any desire or any ambition to win or continue in this cup,” he said.

He was right. The first half was a complete embarrassment. The Dons outplayed West Ham in every department and hopelessly exposed them to score two goals, which could have been four.

The likes of Pedro Obiang, Angelo Ogbonna, Andy Carroll, Adrian and Arthur Masuaku really have to look at themselves and their awful performances.

“Maybe we thought we were going to win because we are a Premier League team and they are in League One, but Wimbledon played with the desire to compete in this cup. In the first 45 minutes we didn’t fight,” said an embarrassed Pellegrini.

West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian collects the ball during the FA Cup fourth round match at Kingsmeadow, London.West Ham United goalkeeper Adrian collects the ball during the FA Cup fourth round match at Kingsmeadow, London.

“I changed three players because I could only make three changes, I could have changed all the players.”

Maybe it would have made a big difference, but within a minute of the start of the second half, it was 3-0 to Wimbledon and a huge mountain for the Hammers to climb.

At one stage they almost made it. Substitutes Lucas Perez and Felipe Anderson pulled it back to 3-2 and it looked like the home side would crumble.

But Wimbledon kept battling and kept attacking and were rewarded with a thoroughly deserved fourth to finish off the hopeless Hammers.

AFC Wimbledon's Kwesi Appiah (left) and West Ham United's Pedro Obiang (right) during the FA Cup fourth round match at Kingsmeadow, London.AFC Wimbledon's Kwesi Appiah (left) and West Ham United's Pedro Obiang (right) during the FA Cup fourth round match at Kingsmeadow, London.

“It’s very frustrating because you can be eliminated, but not the way we were – it’s a disaster!”

It really was. Football is all about great memories and finishing seventh in the Premier League is not one of them.

The FA Cup gives you a chance for real tangible success and this was West Ham’s big chance to go a long way.

Now they have thrown that all away. AFC Wimbledon are not going to win the FA Cup, but West Ham could have done.

And then within minutes of the defeat, West Ham, like a political party, decided then was the time to announce Marko Arnautovic’s contract extension.

As if that would make everything all right and help forget what fans had just seen.

Shame on the players and shame on the club.

Latest East London Sports News

Lee Valley Lions seal first win of the season

42 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Raiders NIHL 2 in action against Lee Valley Lions (Pic: Nicola Day)

Lee Valley Lions picked up their first victory in 21 months as they sealed a 5-0 win away to Swindon Wildcats NIHL 2.

Shameful West Ham fail FA Cup test and add a PR disaster

12:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
AFC Wimbledon's Scott Wagstaff celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round match at Kingsmeadow, London.

No positives for the Hammers as they suffer giant-killing by Wimbledon

Gazi delighted to win after hectic journey

12:00 George Sessions
Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi (pic: Tim Edwards).

Sporting Bengal United edged out Woodford Town in a close contest on Friday night

London Lions end silverware slump as they seal cup title with victory over Glasgow

11:00 Jacob Ranson
London Lions were crowned BBL Cup champions (Pic: Graham Hodges)

London Lions re-captured the BBL Cup title they won back in 2008 with a 68-54 win against Radisson RED Glasgow Rocks.

O’s boss says Elokobi situation has reached ‘conclusion’

10:00 George Sessions
Leyton Orient defender George Elokobi celebrates scoring against Beaconsfield Town with Matt Harrold (pic: Simon O'Connor).

The defender has played his last game for the club after an incident occurred in the dressing room following the 2-0 loss at Ebbsfleet United

Hamlets earn point off title challengers Hullbridge

Yesterday, 10:54 Jacob Ranson
Action from the Essex Senior League match between Tower Hamlets and St Margaretsbury at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Essex Senior League: Tower Hamlets 1 Hullbridge Sports 1

Bengal earn away reward at Town despite squandered penalty

Yesterday, 09:00 George Sessions
Woodford Town and Sporting Bengal United players embrace at the end of the match

Essex Senior League: Woodford Town 0 Sporting Bengal United 1

Woeful West Ham humiliated by League One bottom club in FA Cup giant-killing

Saturday, January 26, 2019 Steve Blowers at Kingsmeadow
AFC Wimbledon's Scott Wagstaff celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round match at Kingsmeadow, London.

The Hammers stage second-half fight-back but it is nowhere near enough against Wimbledon

PROMOTED CONTENT

Take the headaches out of letting your property with a Guaranteed Rental Scheme

Elliot Leigh will be responsible for most maintenance issues or tenant problems once they start managing the let

Are you a landlord looking for a fixed rental income, paid whether the property is empty or not? Steve Westley, general manager at estate agents Elliot Leigh, explains their Guaranteed Rent Scheme and how it takes the stress out of letting your property.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

O’s boss says Elokobi situation has reached ‘conclusion’

Leyton Orient defender George Elokobi celebrates scoring against Beaconsfield Town with Matt Harrold (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Edinburgh pleased to see Orient looking like old self

Justin Edinburgh (left) urges Leyton Orient on alongside Ross Embleton (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Gazi delighted to win after hectic journey

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi (pic: Tim Edwards).

League leaders make defender Elokobi available for transfer

George Elokobi brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient at Ebbsfleet United (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s to make decision on academy before end of the season

Leyton Orient full-back Myles Judd knocks the ball forward against Boreham Wood (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Tower Hamlets keeps £7.5m in unclaimed council tax

#includeImage($article, 225)

O’s boss says Elokobi situation has reached ‘conclusion’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Abandonded railway arches could be transformed into community cafes

#includeImage($article, 225)

Firefighter remembered 36 years after Limehouse ship blaze

#includeImage($article, 225)

European Medicines Agency in High Court fight with Canary Wharf over Brexit move

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Lee Valley Lions seal first win of the season

Raiders NIHL 2 in action against Lee Valley Lions (Pic: Nicola Day)

Shameful West Ham fail FA Cup test and add a PR disaster

AFC Wimbledon's Scott Wagstaff celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the FA Cup fourth round match at Kingsmeadow, London.

Gazi delighted to win after hectic journey

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi (pic: Tim Edwards).

London Lions end silverware slump as they seal cup title with victory over Glasgow

London Lions were crowned BBL Cup champions (Pic: Graham Hodges)

O’s boss says Elokobi situation has reached ‘conclusion’

Leyton Orient defender George Elokobi celebrates scoring against Beaconsfield Town with Matt Harrold (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists