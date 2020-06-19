Search

West Ham United are putting fans first despite games being behind closed doors

PUBLISHED: 13:00 19 June 2020

The London Stadium home of West Ham United

The London Stadium home of West Ham United

PA Wire/PA Images

Premier League football is back and West Ham are putting the loyal Claret and Blue faithful right at the heart of it.

Everyone at West Ham United shares the disappointment that our supporters will not be able to attend the game and back the team in person.

For the players the incredible support of 60,000 Hammers fans and the feeling when that roar goes up around from the stands at London Stadium is unrivalled, but they know that our fans will all be cheering them on safely from home.

The club has put in place a range of initiatives to ensure that special atmosphere is felt by both our supporters and, of course, the players on the pitch.

Firstly, West Ham will enter the pitch to the famous sounds of Bubbles ringing round London Stadium which will incorporate fans’ authentic voices recorded from our matchdays so the players still hear that superb support.

This will be accompanied by the Bubbles machines so that those special aspects of our matchday ritual can remain for the players and supporters watching from home.

Following our call out for messages of support for the team on social media, we have been inundated by fantastic messages of solidarity, while our incredible fans also responded brilliantly to the call to send in their images of support to be printed onto the huge crowd mosaic.

As the Hammers head out of the tunnel, they will be reminded that the Claret and Blue faithful are right with them, with the mosaic featuring thousands of our loyal fans.

The manager and players have given their own input and support to the plans for matchday and we aim to do everything we can to bring supporters as close as possible to the action whilst building the atmosphere for them as best we can without our fans’ physical presence.

For the first game against Wolves, the club will also be represented by a broad range of supporters, in line with our approach to equality, diversity and inclusion, including Any Old Irons, Pride of Irons, BAME Hammers and our Junior Supporters’ Board, as well as some of our international Hammers joining us from overseas to don the Claret & Blue and represent the Hammers via our big screen – they will be joined by some familiar faces from a London matchday too!

What’s more, the club will continue to celebrate its Hammers Heroes as a number of key workers will count the teams down to the 5.30pm kick-off, with a little help from a fans’ favourite!

In a further bid to help supporters follow from home, Season Ticket Holders and Club London Members have received two free NOW TV Sky Sports day passes, helping us deliver the best possible experience.

Fans can also win the chance to watch the match on a video call with Hammers legend Marlon Harewood, thanks to our Official Destination Partner Experience Kissimmee, click here to see how The Best Seat in the House can be won.

Matchday isn’t complete without our Official Matchday Programme! The Club wants to ensure all supporters especially our loyal Season Ticket Holders, Club London and Claret members and our regular matchday attendees don’t miss out on the matchday behind the scenes insight the programme provides. With plenty of exclusive content to read, order a physical copy to receive in the post as normal by clicking here, or alternatively click here to receive a FREE digital copy on matchday.

We’ll also have an all-new online matchday show launching on Saturday, giving the day the perfect start. Inside Irons will be available on our YouTube Channel from Saturday morning, with some great Hammers guests, exclusive interviews and behind the scenes content not available anywhere else.

And don’t forget the matchday essentials to ensure you’re kitted out in Claret and Blue ready for kick off from your sofa!

We know you’re behind the team as they take to the pitch again and we thank you for your unrivalled, passionate and loyal support.

Support our club. Stay safe. Follow at home.

