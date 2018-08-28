West Ham Women boss Beard pleased with performance in City defeat

West Ham manager Matt Beard

West Ham Women head coach Matt Beard was pleased with his side’s performances despite losing 3-1 to league leaders Manchester City.

Goals from Caroline Weir, Lauren Hemp and Nikita Parris sealed the three points for the Blues – despite a brief fight back from the Hammers thanks to Jane Ross at Rush Green Stadium.

“I’m pleased with our performance and I’m pleased with the way we responded to Wednesday’s result,” the 41-year-old said.

“I’m frustrated with the first goal. We just needed to step on the play and stop the goalkeeper playing it to feet, but I think we gave a good account of ourselves.

“The score line flatters Manchester City. They are a top team though; they’ve punished us when they’ve had their chances and we’ve not taken ours.”

The former Liverpool boss was pleased with the way his squad reacted to City’s goals during the match.

“I’m pleased with our half-time response.

“If that header goes in from the corners before the break then I can change my team talk a bit, because everyone is going to have the momentum of getting a goal back.

“We knew we could cause them problems and we proved that with our goal.

“Even after their third we still pushed, and for me that’s a great sign, mentally, that the group are together and will keep playing.”

Beard gave his two new signings, Adriana Leon and Cho So-hyun, their first minutes in a West Ham shirt against City.

Leon started Sunday’s fixture while Cho was introduced in the second period.

Both the Canadian and the South Korean gave a good account of themselves and the Irons boss was delighted with how the duo performed on their respective debuts.

“We threw Dri in at the deep end. Ideally we would have brought her off the bench. But I’ve worked with her before and she’s worked with me, and she understands what I want from a player in that position.

“I thought she equipped herself really well today. She hasn’t played for two months but I think she did really well.

“I think everyone could see what Cho is going to bring to the table.

“She is technically a very gifted player and the pleasing thing for me was her ball retention and organisation. “It impressed me for someone who only met the group on Saturday. She’s the captain of her country and she’s a leader.

“These two coming in give us international experience and also gives us opportunity to have competition for places.”