Westferry FC get three-year sponsorship deal from Rockwell

Westferry FC have received a three-year sponsorship deal worth �6,000 from Rockwell (pic David Tett) David Tett Photography

Rockwell, a London-focused mixed-use property developer, has confirmed its commitment to Westferry FC with a three-year sponsorship deal amounting to £6,000, to guarantee the future of Tower Hamlets' community football team.

This significant contribution to the local team was celebrated with a five-a-side match between Westferry FC and employees of Rockwell.

The partnership between Rockwell and Westferry FC began in the early stages of planning for Rockwell's 400-bed key hotel and 66 new homes, soon to be developed at 82 West India Dock Road, Westferry.

Rockwell's sponsorship seeks to provide a huge boost to the local club, which was first established in 2005 but disbanded in 2009 due to a lack of funding, before reforming again in 2016.

Rockwell's funding will protect the future of Westferry FC for at least the next three years and will provide the club with significant opportunity and resources to continue its success.

Westferry FC actively encourages its members to adopt a healthy, balanced lifestyle through regular training sessions and workshops; through engagement with over 50 young members of the Tower Hamlets community in the last three years, the most recent Under-16 team achieved a 100 per cent success rate in their GCSEs, alongside impressive performances on the pitch.

Nesar Abdin, a youth player for Westferry FC, said: "Rockwell is an organisation who are willing to help invest in the community, they have recently offered to support our team in achieving our goal as they share our belief that giving back to the community is important, as well as providing a platform for others to progress and succeed in life.

"We are very excited to have Rockwell as our sponsors and we would like to thank them for believing in us, putting the club back on the map and being an amazing ambassador to this great football club with such a rich history.

"Our charity football match with Rockwell was the first of its kind in Tower Hamlets, and it was an exciting and iconic event."

Donal Mulryan, founder of Rockwell, added: "We are all very proud to be involved with Westferry FC. New developments always impact the local community, so if you're going to build, I believe the positive impact on a community should be instrumental.

"Westferry FC is a perfect example of the type of groups and organisations we are honoured to work with and I wish them all the best for the season ahead."

Jonathan Manns, board director and head of planning and development at Rockwell, said: "Rockwell is exceptionally proud to be supporting Westferry FC. They're a fantastic side and true inspiration for the young people of Tower Hamlets, with their success founded on a clear passion for the sport.

"Their enthusiasm, dedication and commitment, has set them on course to becoming an established and successful football club. It's a privilege for Rockwell to play a role in helping the club grow and prosper as they embark on the next stages of their rise to the top."