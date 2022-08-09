Leyton Orient bow out of EFL Cup at Forest Green Rovers

Leyton Orient bowed out of the EFL Cup at League One new boys Forest Green Rovers.

Head coach Richie Wellens had admitted he didn't really need a midweek fixture at this point, having led O's to successive wins in League Two.

And he made seven changes to his starting line-up after Saturday's 1-0 success at Crawley Town, retaining only Lawrence Vigouroux, Tom James, Omar Beckles and George Moncur.

Jayden Sweeney picked up an early yellow card as the hosts had the brighter of the opening exchanges.

And O's fell behind on 17 minutes when Armani Little converted from close range.

Rovers, having beaten Bristol Rovers but lost to Ipswich Town in their first two League One outings, went close to a second just two minutes later but Vigouroux denied Corey O'Keefe.

And the visitors then went close as Sweeney's powerful shot on the turn forced Luke McGee into a great save at the other end.

Full-back James, with two goals to his name already, volleyed wide when a corner was cleared to the edge of the box and Moncur sent a free-kick into the side netting just before the half-hour mark.

Paul Smyth had a shot blocked after some neat build-up play, but Moncur was then booked for kicking the ball away before receiving a pass from Zech Obiero and beating his man to force McGee into another save on 40 minutes.

O's came closer still moments later as Moncur rolled the ball past McGee and saw it hit the inside of a post, but Vigouroux had to make a save low down to deny Rovers a second.

Then Sweeney's shot at close range bounced to Smyth, who was denied by more heroics from McGee, and Moncur saw two more chances to level go begging before the interval.

O's had a great chance to level straight after the restart as Smyth pressed and found himself through on goal, but put the ball agonisingly wide.

And after Little flashed a shot of his own wide, then another over the crossbar, it was a case of third time lucky as he doubled the home side's lead from close range on 50 minutes.

As Rovers began to see more of the ball and forced O's to defend deep, Wellens made a triple substitution on the hour, replacing Moncur, Smyth and Harry Smith with Darren Pratley, Theo Archibald and Charlie Kelman.

And the visitors had another sight of goal on 67 minutes as Sweeney showed some neat footwork to get his shot away, only for McGee to palm to safety.

Anthony Georgiou flashed a shot past the post a minute later, then made way for Jordan Brown as Connor Wood replaced James.

And Archibald was next to go close as he beat his man and fired into the side netting, then the Scot saw an attempted pass evade Sweeney after controlling a long ball and had another effort deflected behind on 79 minutes.

Brown showed plenty of spirit in the middle of the park on his return to action, but the hard-working O's were running out of time to get themselves back into the tie.

Kelman sent a rising shot over the bar after Brown had won possession to help set up the chance as normal time drew to a close.

But four minutes of added time could not bring about a change to the scoreline and O's will now focus on their return to League Two action on Saturday, when Mansfield Town are the visitors to Brisbane Road.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, James (Wood 69), Ogie, Thompson, Smyth (Archibald 60), Smith (Kelman 60), Moncur (Pratley 60), Beckles, Georgiou (Brown 69), Sweeney, Obiero.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Fish, Tanga, Hunt.