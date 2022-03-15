Leyton Orient hit back for point at League Two leaders

Leyton Orient banked another vital point in their battle for League Two survival at table-topping Forest Green Rovers.

New head coach Richie Wellens, taking charge for only the second time, saw his side come from behind to earn a share of the spoils to move six points clear of the relegation zone.

And although they remain without a win since December 7, O's have now gone four games unbeaten and can feel more optimistic about their fortunes.

Wellens made two changes to his starting line-up from Saturday's stalemate at Hartlepool United, as Aaron Drinan and Otis Khan came in for Paul Smyth and Theo Archibald, who were named on the bench.

But O's were behind after just 10 minutes as Matty Stevens converted at the far post from Jamille Matt's assist.

The visitors looked to respond, with Drinan's cross from the right forcing Luke McGee to act quickly midway through the half.

But they lost George Ray to injury, replaced by Shadrach Ogie, before the half-hour mark and the substitute's long throw-in soon caused problems as Omar Beckles flicked on and Ruel Sotiriou just could not find the right angle for his finish.

Sotiriou and Drinan combined well soon after, but could not find Harry Smith in the box, before Hector Kyprianou latched onto a through ball and cut back a cross without finding a red shirt.

O's made a bright start to the second half in their bid for an equaliser, with Rovers defending well at long throw-ins, before Sotiriou drove forward and picked out Kyprianou, who could not get his shot away quickly enough.

Ethan Coleman's well-struck shot from distance was too high just before the hour mark, with Archibald replacing Smith in the second change of the night for O's.

And Coleman produced a superb tackle to win possession and then draw a free-kick, which Khan fired into the wall.

It was all square midway through the half, though, as Sotiriou kept his composure to fire past McGee from just inside the box for his third goal in four games and a deserved leveller.

And O's went close to taking the lead on 75 minutes when Connor Wood's excellent ball found Drinan, whose first-time volley flew just wide.

Sotiriou was replaced by Smyth for the last 10 minutes, with Wood shown a yellow card after conceding a free-kick in a wide position, which O's defended well.

And Lawrence Vigouroux's superb throw sent Smyth away on a fast counter-attack, driving into the box and drilling an effort goalwards which was deflected behind.

But O's returned to east London with another point and can now focus on hosting Rochdale on Saturday, as Wellens makes his first appearance in the home dugout at the Breyer Group Stadium.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Wood, Thompson, Smith (Archibald 59), Khan, Drinan, Beckles, Sotiriou (Smyth 80), Kyprianou, Coleman, Ray (Ogie 27). Unused subs: Sargeant, Nouble, Young, Brown.