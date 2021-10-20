Gallen 'disappointed' with O's draw against leaders Forest Green Rovers

Published: 8:09 AM October 20, 2021

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team against Forest Green Rovers at The Breyer Group Stadium - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient assistant manager Joe Gallen ‘disappointed’ to only nab a 1-1 draw against league leaders Forest Green Rovers.

Ruel Sotiriou’s late equaliser secured a point for Orient after Matty Stevens put the visitors ahead minutes earlier, in what was a tight contest at the Breyer Group Stadium.

It was a third consecutive draw for the O’s which sees them slip down to 10th in the League Two table.

“I’ll be honest with you, we’re a bit disappointed with just a point, on Saturday I thought we were fortunate to get a point but we played better football,” Gallen said.

“I thought in both halves I felt we were the better side again without having plenty of clear cut chances.

Shadrach Ogie of Leyton Orient and Nicky Cadden of Forest Green Rovers

“Overall, disappointed with the point and their goal as it wasn’t a corner, and it was clear at the time it wasn’t a corner. That would have left us with a win.

“Being critical on defending set-pieces would be wrong as I think we have the best record in the league in terms of defending set-pieces. I think it’s the first corner we’ve conceded from, we’re not happy about it, but it’s something that we work on and need to improve.”

The assistant was pleased with the way the players played after struggling to find any rhythm on Saturday against Walsall.

“We asked our players for commitment and to be better on the ball in the middle third and more aggressive in closing down. Those two things we realised would bring the crowd into play and get the crowd on your side.

Shadrach Ogie of Leyton Orient against Forest Green Rovers - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“The fans again were excellent and helped us get over the line in terms of equalising and getting a point.”

Gallen was full of praise for youngster Sotiriou who netted on a counter attack in the 76th minute of play.

“It was a great finish, there wasn’t a lot of the goal for him to aim at the time he struck it, it’s a very good finish and Dan Kemp, Theo Archibald and probably Lawrence Vigouroux played their part in the quick break.

“We broke at speed and it was a fantastic finish from Ruel, that will do his confidence and the team’s confidence the world of good.”

The O's are now set to travel away to Stevenage on Saturday as they look to get back to winning ways.