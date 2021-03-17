Former Orient boss Ross Embleton is keen to get another crack in management

Published: 11:00 AM March 17, 2021

Former Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton insists he would like another crack in management although he did reveal he is unsure what is next for him at present.

The O's parted company with Embleton after a 3-1 defeat to Tranmere Rovers on Saturday, February 27 following a seven game winless run in League Two.

He first worked for Orient between 2000 and 2009, and was in charge of the Club’s then Centre of Excellence before leaving to work for Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth and Norwich City in Academy roles.

He was appointed as first team coach at Swindon Town in November 2015 under Martin Ling, but left in May 2017 and joined Orient a month later as assistant manager.

Embleton then helped lead the club on its return to the Football League for the 2018/19 season but stepped back to his assistant’s role only to move back into the Head Coach role again in January 2020.

"The answer is i don't know, the great thing about the dust settling is that you do realise that once a couple weeks go by that people stop asking you all the dramatic questions and you can start to think like a normal person again," he told the Totally Football League Show.

"For me I've loved it, it's been a great experience, one being manager of Leyton Orient the club that i followed as a kid but at the same time with the all the jobs I've had in football i'm quite open-minded so i would love another crack at it.

"It doesn't have to be tomorrow, it could well be further down the line, but because I've coached all the way through my life i'm open-minded to various different opportunities within the game."

Embelton has not ruled out going back into youth football either - depending on the situation as he has always enjoyed working in academy football.

"Growing up as a coach when you haven't played, people potentially think that all you're going to do is reach a certain level in youth football, but for me i have loved that part of my career so it gives me plenty of opportunities."

