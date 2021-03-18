Former Leyton Orient boss Embleton reveals the targets being altered led to his departure

Published: 10:00 AM March 18, 2021

Former Leyton Orient boss Ross Embleton reveals positive start to the season and January business changed the club’s targets which most likely led to his departure.

The O’s were on a seven game winless run when the club decided to part company with Embleton despite still being within touching distance of the play-offs.

They have since picked up one win, two draws and one defeat under interim manager Jobi McAnuff, and remain 14th in League Two.

"This is not talking anything against the club because the chairman has gone on record since I've left and stated the fact that they want to get into the play-offs but our focus at the start of the season was to finish mid-table preferably in the top half,” Embleton told The Football League Show.

"Everything was about trying to improve on last year. We felt we were on track to do that and if I'm honest looking back at getting to sixth and seventh in the league around Christmas probably end up shooting us in the foot.

"We recruited well in January, but we also lost a few to injury, and I've never used that as an excuse. We recruited very well and started to move forward, but we hit a bump in the road, and i felt that was what it was.

"We were probably where i thought we might be, perhaps a little bit lower than i would have hoped, and i was excited about the second half of the season.

"The focus became about the play-offs because we got ourselves into those positions that we did."