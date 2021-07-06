Former Leyton Orient defender Turley joins Barnet

Published: 8:30 AM July 6, 2021

Jamie Turley of Leyton Orient and Danny Newton of Stevenage during Leyton Orient vs Stevenage, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 9th March 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Former Leyton Orient defender Jamie Turley has joined National League side Barnet following his release.

Turley makes the move across London to the Bees having most recently spent two and a half years with the O's, where he was a part of their National League promotion campaign.

The experienced centre back made 43 appearances during his time with the O's and now will be hoping to have more success here at The Hive.

Prior to his time at Brisbane Road, the 31-year-old has made well over 200 appearances in both the EFL and The National League, playing for the likes of Notts County, Eastleigh, Forest Green Rovers, Boreham Wood and Newport County.

The defender has also enjoyed experience at international level, representing England 'C' on four occasions earlier in his career.

Turley also brings versatility to the Bees, as he is also able to play at right-back when required something that served him exceptionally well at Orient in their title-winning campaign.

The 6"1 centre half is also not shy of a goal and has scored 11 times in his career, he'll be hoping to be a threat from set-pieces once again this season.

"It was important for me to not be playing catch up in pre-season, so it's great to get started right here on day with the rest of the lads," Turley said.

"It's always been a tough game everytime I have played Barnet, speaking to the manager and being wanted have played a part in me joining the Club.

"I know what's required in this league, I have had success at this level before and I really feel that the infrastructure is in place, now it's down to us a team to get the wins on the Saturday.

"The togetherness we need starts today, I know a couple of the lads and we're all really looking forward to the season ahead."