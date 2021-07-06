News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > Sport

Former Leyton Orient defender Turley joins Barnet

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 8:30 AM July 6, 2021   
Jamie Turley of Leyton Orient and Danny Newton of Stevenage during Leyton Orient vs Stevenage, Sky B

Jamie Turley of Leyton Orient and Danny Newton of Stevenage during Leyton Orient vs Stevenage, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 9th March 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Former Leyton Orient defender Jamie Turley has joined National League side Barnet following his release.

Turley makes the move across London to the Bees having most recently spent two and a half years with the O's, where he was a part of their National League promotion campaign.

The experienced centre back made 43 appearances during his time with the O's and now will be hoping to have more success here at The Hive. 

Prior to his time at Brisbane Road, the 31-year-old has made well over 200 appearances in both the EFL and The National League, playing for the likes of Notts County, Eastleigh, Forest Green Rovers, Boreham Wood and Newport County.

The defender has also enjoyed experience at international level, representing England 'C' on four occasions earlier in his career.

You may also want to watch:

Turley also brings versatility to the Bees, as he is also able to play at right-back when required something that served him exceptionally well at Orient in their title-winning campaign. 

The 6"1 centre half is also not shy of a goal and has scored 11 times in his career, he'll be hoping to be a threat from set-pieces once again this season. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man charged with attempted murder after Hornchurch stabbing
  2. 2 Rail and road disruption for the week in Hackney, Islington and Tower Hamlets
  3. 3 Bethnal Green wine bar to open where bottles can be 'grabbed from shelves'
  1. 4 Vigil for June Harvey one year on from Bow crane tragedy
  2. 5 Appeal after girl slapped, kicked and threatened near Mudchute DLR
  3. 6 Why Netflix has opened a pop-up 'video store' in Shoreditch
  4. 7 Guilty: Who was convicted or jailed across east London in June?
  5. 8 Man arrested after alleged Brick Lane 'child abduction attempt'
  6. 9 Trial date set for MP Apsana Begum charged with 'housing fraud'
  7. 10 Enterprise boom as start-ups join Olympic legacy 'innovation' centre

"It was important for me to not be playing catch up in pre-season, so it's great to get started right here on day with the rest of the lads," Turley said.

"It's always been a tough game everytime I have played Barnet, speaking to the manager and being wanted have played a part in me joining the Club.

"I know what's required in this league, I have had success at this level before and I really feel that the infrastructure is in place, now it's down to us a team to get the wins on the Saturday.

"The togetherness we need starts today, I know a couple of the lads and we're all really looking forward to the season ahead."

Leyton Orient
Football
Transfer News
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police patrols stepped up around Brick Lane after child abduction attempt

Parents warned: Police hunt after man tries to snatch child in Brick Lane

Mike Brooke

person
Louis Dennis of Leyton Orient and Elvis Bwomono of Southend United during Southend United vs Leyton

Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient reportedly interested in Southend full-back Elvis Bwomono

Jacob Ranson

Author Picture Icon
Some of the 'Freedom 50' riders heading to Whitechapel's Altab Ali Park

Environment News

50 cyclists mark 50 years of Bangladesh by riding to Whitechapel

Mike Brooke

person
The Royal London Hospital, run by Barts Health NHS Trust. Picture: Mike Brooke

Coronavirus

Covid cases nearly triple over one month in Barts hospitals

Rachael Burford, Ldrs

person