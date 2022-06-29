Moncur 'overwhelmed' to join Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient have announced the signing of midfielder George Moncur.

The former West Ham United youngster - the elder brother of former O's player Freddy - joins on a three-year deal from Championship side Hull City for an undisclosed fee.

And he admitted it feels great to be back in east London, telling the club website: "I'm overwhelmed and so happy to be back home.

"My family live in Loughton so it's very close to my heart. It's brilliant for me.

"I'm a very happy guy, but this for me couldn't get any better. I can't wait to get my boots on and get on the pitch to help the boys and show everyone what I can do.

"Leyton Orient is a massive club and for everyone involved, this fits all around. I cannot wait to get going.

"Everything about this club, the manager, the staff that I've met, it just seems like a perfect fit.

"I can't wait to meet the boys and get working for the season ahead."

After two cup appearances for West Ham against Crewe and Nottingham Forest, and loan spells at Wimbledon, Partick Thistle and then League One side Colchester United, Moncur joined the latter permanently and scored 17 goals in 69 league appearances over two seasons.

He joined Championship side Barnsley for a fee in the region of £500,000 and netted nine times in 78 appearances in all competitions over three campaigns, while also going on loan to Peterborough United.

And a move to promotion-chasing Luton Town followed, where Moncur struck six goals in 14 matches to help the Hatters back into the second tier of English football for the first time in 12 seasons.

Moncur, who is classed as a technical midfielder who is a threat from set-pieces, then switched to Hull City in June 2021 and made 16 appearances for them last season.