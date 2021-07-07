Leyton Orient tie down goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux to a new deal

Published: 12:00 AM July 7, 2021

Goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux has signed a new two-year-deal with Leyton Orient.

The 2020/21 Player’s Player, Manager’s Player and Supporters’ Player of the Year has joined up with the rest of the Orient squad, as pre-season training continues in Scotland.

Joining back in 2020, Vigouroux made himself a fans’ favourite through his impressive performances in his 54 appearances with the club.

“I know it took a bit longer than I would have hoped for, but we got there in the end and I’m happy and really looking forward to the season ahead,” said Vigouroux.

“If I can continue in my form from last season, I can help the team achieve what we’re looking to next season.”

You may also want to watch:

Vigouroux joins up with the squad and new manager Kenny Jackett for the first time, and the stopper was impressed with their first conversation.

“I spoke to the manager, and he’s a very determined man, and I was really happy with the conversations we had, and he made the decision up for me in the end, said Vigouroux.”

“We have to look at being as good as we wan to push up the league and stay there consistently, and achieve the common goal, to get promotion.”

With the season approaching, and fans looking set to return to football stadiums, Vigouroux knows how important the support will be.

“We can’t wait to get all the fans back, and with them we think we can make the Breyer Group Stadium a fortress.”