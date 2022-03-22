Drinan double helps Leyton Orient topple Harrogate Town

Aaron Drinan's second-half double helped Leyton Orient beat Harrogate and make it back-to-back wins in League Two on Tuesday.

Having defeated Rochdale 3-1 to end a 16-game winless run on Saturday, O's extended their unbeaten run to six matches in this rearranged fixture, which had been postponed after heavy snowfall shortly before kick-off on its original date.

New head coach Richie Wellens made two changes to the side that started at the weekend as Darren Pratley and Otis Khan came in for Paul Smyth and Ethan Coleman, who were named on the bench.

And a tempting cross from Drinan found Ruel Sotiriou on four minutes, but his header could not trouble Mark Oxley in the home goal.

Lawrence Vigouroux saved a powerful Lewis Richards strike at his near post moments later, then Sotiriou latched onto Drinan's flick and tried to play in Theo Archibald, who was ushered away by the home defence.

The O's rearguard recovered well when Ryan Fallowfield got through on goal and squared for Luke Armstrong, then Archibald latched on to Connor Wood's lofted cross and, after his header was blocked, hit the post with a follow-up attempt on 12 minutes.

Omar Beckles looped a header into the arms of Oxley from Shad Ogie's long throw-in, with the Harrogate keeper out quickly to deny Sotiriou after a lovely dummy from Pratley on 21 minutes and then claiming Khan's effort soon after.

Mark Beck put a good chance wide for Town, who were forced into an early change as Simon Power replaced Richards.

And O's saw Hector Kyprianou and Sotiriou fire shots over the crossbar from outside the box, before Archibald's dangerous cross after a superb pass from Kyprianou found no takers in front of goal on 33 minutes.

The visitors continued to push and Drinan's through ball was inches away from sending Archibald in on goal, but Alex Patterson had the last chance of a goalless first half, which he sent wide from distance.

The second half was only six minutes old when O's broke the deadlock with a fantastic strike from Drinan, who latched onto Adam Thompson's through ball and finished superbly to end his 15-game drought and claim his 14th of the season.

And just like London buses, Drinan added his second of the night just six minutes later as he guided a set-piece past Oxley to double the advantage.

The 23-year-old Irishman might have had a 10-minute hat-trick, but Drinan sent a header just over the bar and Sotiriou blasted over from 12 yards.

O's had a let-off on 70 minutes when Jack Diamond hit a post, as Harrogate enjoyed a brief spell on top. But it was 3-0 just two minutes later as Pratley won the ball back well in midfield and it was played through to Sotiriou, who maintained his excellent form in front of goal by netting his fifth in six games.

The 21-year-old made way for Smyth for the last quarter of an hour, with Power rattling Vigouroux's crossbar soon after, and Drinan limped off to be replaced by Harry Smith, before Smyth shot wide at the far post when found in space.

Matt Young came on for Archibald in the third change of the night in front of 206 delighted travelling Orient fans, with Smyth playing in Wood who had the ball taken away by Fallowfield.

And Smyth was on the wrong end of a bad foul by Nathan Sheron, who was booked, in the second of six minutes of stoppage time, before Smith went close to a fourth Orient goal as he hit the post from a tight angle.

Victory lifted O's up to 17th in the table, 12 points clear of the relegation zone ahead of their home game with Barrow this coming weekend.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Wood, Thompson, Archibald (Young 82), Khan, Drinan (Smith 79), Pratley, Beckles, Sotiriou (Smyth 75), Ogie, Kyprianou. Unused subs: Sargeant, Nouble, Coleman, Ray.