It was a big opportunity missed for Leyton Orient says boss Jobi McAnuff

Published: 10:30 PM April 13, 2021

Leyton Orient manager Jobi McAnuff during Leyton Orient vs Walsall, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 5th April 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff feels it was a big opportunity missed as could have pulled themselves closer to the League Two play-off places.

The O’s were held to a 2-2 draw away to Harrogate Town despite twice taking the lead and goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux denying a penalty.

They now sit 11th in the league table just four points off the play-offs with five matches left to play this campaign.

“We were in winning positions twice, it was certainly a big missed opportunity in terms of getting a win, and I think we rode our luck at times that’s for sure,” McAnuff admitted.

“Defensively we looked all at sea at times, which is not like us, as we’ve looked very solid for the vast majority of time certainly since I've been in charge.

You may also want to watch:

“That certainly wasn’t the case today (Tuesday) and I just felt was a bit of a nervousness around our defending situations. We were a little bit panicky which resulted in a penalty which we got away with.

“Just generally towards the end we looked on edge so that was probably the biggest disappointment especially that we didn’t go on after going 2-1 up where we should have saw the game out.”

The midfielder added: “From our point of view, we’ve come away from home and scored two goals, so we should be winning the game it’s as simple as that.

“There is certainly things we need to look at and put right certainly come Saturday.”

The 39-year-old explained the reason behind bringing off Conor Wilkinson when trying to nab a win late on.

“He wasn’t feeling great, a little bit dizzy, and didn’t feel like he had any energy. At that point of the game we’re trying to win it so we need lads out there that are going to make a positive influence.

“I thought Louis (Dennis) came on and did really well. He showed certainly what he is capable of and that’s what I want to see and need to see – that impact.

“He certainly gave us that off the bench, it’s about everyone pitching in, and being as near to 100% as they can for this last little run.”

Danny Johnson of Leyton Orient and Harry Clarke of Oldham Athletic during Leyton Orient vs Oldham Athletic, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th March 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

He did however praise top goalscorer Danny Johnson who notched his 20th goal of the season.

“He’s a poacher, he works his socks off and that enables him to get in those positions a lot of time, and he’s got great anticipation.

“For us more times than not he’s been in the right place at the right time.”



