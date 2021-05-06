England captain Harry Kane renews his shirt sponsorship with Leyton Orient

Published: 4:00 PM May 6, 2021

Leyton Orient are thrilled to announce Harry Kane has renewed his shirt sponsorship for the upcoming season.

The 2020/21 season gave Harry a platform to give back and to thank three incredible charities, and the 2021/22 season will be no different.

During the course of this season, Harry and his team’s commitment to the partnership and the charities has really made a difference in a time when it was needed most.

This partnership continues to flourish, and O's are delighted to be moving forward with Harry’s support.

The 2021/22 season will not only see the front of three shirts dedicated to three great causes, but Harry will also be taking the front of shirt partnership for the Leyton Orient Women’s team where the three charities will also receive exposure.

In perfect timing before VE Day this weekend, the club have confirmed the front of shirt partner for their home shirt as TOMMY CLUB.

Run by Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI), Tommy Club is a new and exciting way for people to support the country’s most vulnerable Armed Forces Veterans.

The funds raised through Tommy Club provide the vital welfare support and employment opportunities military veterans need to overcome challenges caused by physical or mental disability and regain their independence.

Established in 1919, RBLI provides a home to more than 300 veterans and their families through a diverse village providing adapted apartments, nursing care, emergency accommodation for homeless veterans as well as employment opportunities.

The charity runs two social enterprise factories, based in Kent and Glasgow, which provides veterans with flexible employment in an industry-leading environment. See www.tommyclub.co.uk.

Leyton Orient are incredibly proud to welcome Tommy Club to the O’s family, and it makes the club, and everyone associated with the club, even prouder because of our history with the Armed Forces.

During World War One, a total of 41 members of the Clapton Orient team and staff joined up into the 17th Battalion Middlesex Regiment (the Footballers’ Battalion), the highest number of any football team in the country.

During the Battle of the Somme, three players gave their lives for king and country: Richard McFadden, George Scott and William Jonas.

The partnership will enable the benefactor to receive hospitality, where guests of Tommy Club can escape reality for an afternoon at the Breyer Group Stadium to enjoy The O’s in action.

They will also receive huge coverage during the season, and the club announced that 10 per cent of proceeds of each shirt sale will be passed to the charity.

Steve Sherry CMG OBE, Chief Executive at Royal British Legion Industries, said: “Harry Kane and Leyton Orient have developed a truly groundbreaking partnership which provides a whole new voice for worthy causes such as ours – and we are incredibly proud to be part of this for the upcoming season.

“Many of our country’s most vulnerable veterans need our support now more than ever, and Harry’s and Leyton Orient’s support will have a genuinely life-changing effect on the brave men and women supported by Tommy Club. We simply cannot thank them enough.”

Josh Stephens, Head of Commercial at Leyton Orient, said: “A huge thanks to Harry and his team at CK66 for their continual support not just to the Club, but to the three charities too.

"The 2020/21 season brought to life one of the biggest partnership stories of the year and we are tremendously thankful to Harry for making it possible.

"What started as an amazing gesture has turned into a truly magic partnership.

"The partnership has created so much good, but for me the smiles from our fans, every member of staff, players, the footballing community and most importantly the three charities, their staff and beneficiaries will live long in my memory.

"We look forward to working closely with Tommy Club during the course of the 2021/22 season.”