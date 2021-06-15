It's been a busy week at Leyton Orient with plenty of signings expected
- Credit: PA
It has been an extremely busy week at Leyton Orient with departures and a new coaching team put in place ahead of the 2021/22 season.
Newly-appointed manager Kenny Jackett has moved to bring in Joe Gallen as assistant manager and Simon Royce as goalkeeping coach with Danny Senda and Dean Brill both leaving the club – the latter to join Tottenham Hotspur under-18/23s as goalkeeping coach.
The O’s have also seen key trio Danny Johnson, Conor Wilkinson and James Brophy all depart Brisbane Road for pastures new.
Johnson has joined Mansfield Town, Wilkinson has joined Walsall, and Brophy has moved to League One side Cambridge United while goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux is being heavily linked with a move away from the club.
Leyton Orient are being linked with a number of players including the likes of Omar Beckles, Connor Wood and Paul Smyth.
Centre-back Beckles, 29, spent last season with League One side Crewe Alexandra where he played 41 times and found the back of the net once.
The Leytonstone-born defender has enjoyed spells with local clubs such as Hornchurch, Billericay Town and St Albans among many others before breaking his way up the levels with the likes of Aldershot Town, Accrington Stanley and Shrewsbury Town.
Left-back Wood, 24, was at League Two rivals Bradford City and has been since 2018 but is being linked with a switch closer to home.
The Harlow-born man has spent the last three seasons with the Bantams after his release from Leicester City.
Former Queens Park Rangers forward Smyth is also heavily linked with the club upon his release from the Championship side.
The 23-year-old struggled to break into the R’s side although he did find the net twice in 19 appearances but found himself out on loan at the likes of Accrington Stanley, Wycombe Wanderers and Charlton Athletic.
Goalkeeper Ryan Allsop, who previously spent time on loan with Orient, is also being linked with a move back to Brisbane Road.