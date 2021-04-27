News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Decision time for Leyton Orient on McAnuff and player contracts

Jacob Ranson

Published: 1:00 PM April 27, 2021   
The League Two play-offs are now out of sight so that surely must only mean one thing for Leyton Orient and that is to start putting plans in place for next season. 

The first big decision is whether current interim manager Jobi McAnuff takes the job permanently or whether they have to look elsewhere for a new manager. 

The 39-year-old has picked up six wins, four draws and four defeats in his 14 matches in charge so far. 

It will now depend on what the club feel is the right decision and also whether McAnuff wants to take the job permanently himself. 

The planning does not stop there despite that being the most important piece in the jigsaw. 

Orient only have seven players in contract for next season, including the likes of Sam Sargeant, Adam Thompson, Shadrach Ogie, Hector Kyprianou, Ouss Cisse, Dan Kemp and Ruel Sotiriou.

That means there is a huge core of the squad out of contract, including key figures such as Lawrence Vigouroux, James Brophy, Danny Johnson, Conor Wilkinson and Dan Happe. 

Craig Clay, Joe Widdowson, Josh Coulson, Jamie Turley, Sam Ling, Louis Dennis, Myles Judd, James Dayton, Lee Angol, Jayden Sweeney and Brendan Shabani are also all out of contract this summer.

Nick Freeman and Tunji Akinola’s loan deals will also expire at the end of the season - leaving a big task to rebuild or bring back a number of players in the coming weeks. 

There is a lot uncertainty around the squad heading into their final home match of the season against Carlisle United on Saturday. 

Who would you like to see stay at Leyton Orient or do you feel should go? Let us know your views.

