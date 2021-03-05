Lack of black managers is an added incentive to Jobi McAnuff at Leyton Orient

Published: 2:00 PM March 5, 2021

Leyton Orient interim manager Jobi McAnuff believes the lack of opportunities given to black managers will drive him on as he takes charge for the remainder of the season as they try to chase down the League Two play-off places.

The 39-year-old is one of six managers from a black, Asian and ethnic minority group in the top four divisions.

The former Jamaican International has spoken about racism in the past and knows he may not have got this opportunity at another club.

“I am very aware of it and it is something very, very important to me as a black player firstly and now as a black manager,” McAnuff said.

“I have spoken about the lack of opportunities there are in the wider game, but what I have to say is at this football club, it has never been an issue.

“The board and the directors are massive on equality and giving people opportunities regardless of their race, sexuality or whatever, so again I am fortunate because it isn’t the case across the game. That is a fact and the numbers prove that.

“It is an added incentive to come in and do well. If I can help in terms of the bigger issues at hand, I will always be prepared to speak on it and share my experiences as I go along. It is very important and a big issue for me.”

Research conducted by the Press Association news agency this week found the average length of reign for a manager from black, Asian and ethnic minority groups was 465 days compared to 667 days for other managers since the start of the Premier League era in 1992.

McAnuff added: “I would say from my point of view it is more of a deep rooted issue. Again I think the biggest message to come through from black coaches is the lack of opportunities.

“There are an awful lot of black coaches that I know who are highly qualified, highly experienced, have had the playing career their white counterparts have had and they are just not afforded the same opportunities.

“Whether it be an interview, whether it be the same level of job when they get through an interview or afforded the biggest thing any manager needs and that’s time. Time in a job. That is across the board.

“Time in management is not afforded to anyone but probably when you look at the statistics for black managers, they are certainly given less chance and I think also when you look at the next job after the first one, they certainly don’t have enough opportunities when the next one comes up.

“It is certainly something that we have to be aware of. For me I am hoping given time and resources I can go on and be successful.”



