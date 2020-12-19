The Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation provides 3 facilities with Automated External Defibrillator

Published: 9:00 AM December 19, 2020

The Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation Day 2020 and Justin’s 51st Birthday, the foundation set up in his memory will be donating a defibrillator to three new recipients.

The donations were made to Newport County AFC and Essex Community First Aid Events this week, with a third donation due to take place when Marine AFC take on Tottenham Hotspur Football Club in the 3rd round of the FA Cup.

The Donations were made on behalf of the foundation by Founder Charlie Edinburgh (Justin’s son) and Trustees of the foundation.

Newport County AFC – The club which Justin spent 4 years at, where he gained promotion back to the football league in 2013. This donation, to the club was an obvious choice after Justin was inducted into the clubs ‘Hall of Fame’ earlier this year and was based on his and the family’s special connection with the club and its supporters.

Essex Community First Aid Events – A worthwhile cause suggested to the foundation by Justin’s Consultant Cardiologist, Thomas Keeble. An organisation who carries out fantastic voluntary work throughout the county of Essex where Justin was from.

Marine AFC – A non-league football club who will face Justin’s beloved Tottenham Hotspur Football Club in the third round of this year’s FA Cup. This presentation will be made around the time of the fixture in January and was made possible thanks to the generous donation of the Tottenham Tribute Trust.

Peter McCormack, Safety Officer at Marine AFC said: “Marine Football Club are rightly ‘In the heart of the community’ to receive a Defibrillator from our new friends at The Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation is wonderful news for us as a football club and our charity organisation Marine in the community.

"We look forward to receiving this very generous donation and the provision of training in its use.

"This offer of kindness demonstrates the bond between Justin, Tottenham and the FA Cup whilst showcasing our new formed relationship which will be a real long-term legacy of this great occasion in our clubs history when we take on Tottenham Hotspur next month.”

Charlie Edinburgh, Founder of The Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation, added: “This is another proud day for all involved with the foundation. To see the continued hard work of everyone involved pay-off is the perfect tribute to Dad (Justin) and marks JE3 Day perfectly.

"To know we are potentially saving lives with these donations fills me with an immense sense of pride and all three recipients are very worthy causes.

"This is the perfect way to continue Dads legacy.”

