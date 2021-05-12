Kenny Jackett emerges as odds-on favourite for Leyton Orient job

Published: 7:01 PM May 12, 2021

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett on the touchline before the FA Cup second round match at Fratton Park, Portsmouth. - Credit: PA

Leyton Orient already appear to have a clear contender to replace outgoing interim manager Jobi McAnuff, as former Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has emerged as the odds-on favourite for the job.

Jackett, who was sacked from Portsmouth just in March, has seen his odds dramatically slashed in just two days.

Jackett was deemed as an outsider priced at 12/1 on just Monday, but he is now the clear favourite, priced at just 1/2.

The recent Portsmouth manager's clostest competitor is ex-Salford boss Richie Wellens, who is priced a way off at 8/1.

Neal Ardley, who also parted ways with his previous club just this March, is third favourite but at 12/1.

Meanwhile, Luke Williams, Mark Cooper, and Paul Tisdale are all currently considered outsiders for the role, at 16/1.

Next Leyton Orient Manager odds: