Kenny Jackett emerges as odds-on favourite for Leyton Orient job
- Credit: PA
Leyton Orient already appear to have a clear contender to replace outgoing interim manager Jobi McAnuff, as former Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has emerged as the odds-on favourite for the job.
Jackett, who was sacked from Portsmouth just in March, has seen his odds dramatically slashed in just two days.
Jackett was deemed as an outsider priced at 12/1 on just Monday, but he is now the clear favourite, priced at just 1/2.
The recent Portsmouth manager's clostest competitor is ex-Salford boss Richie Wellens, who is priced a way off at 8/1.
Neal Ardley, who also parted ways with his previous club just this March, is third favourite but at 12/1.
You may also want to watch:
Meanwhile, Luke Williams, Mark Cooper, and Paul Tisdale are all currently considered outsiders for the role, at 16/1.
Next Leyton Orient Manager odds:
Most Read
- 1 Groomed girl speaks out after 'dangerous' Barking dealer who dealt Class A drugs in East End is jailed
- 2 'Stop building more towers,' MP at protest after New Providence Wharf fire
- 3 MP's fury at four-year delay removing Grenfell-type cladding from block
- 4 Racist vandalism keyed on cars parked in street on Isle of Dogs
- 5 Hot tub and BBQ boats relaunched at Canary Wharf
- 6 Tower Hamlets votes to keep directly-elected mayoral post
- 7 Leyton Orient have announced their retained list as they begin rebuild
- 8 100,000 people in Tower Hamlets have had first Covid jab
- 9 'Halt to development draining services' after win for neighbourhood plan
- 10 Blaze at Canary Wharf tower block with cladding issue
- Kenny Jackett: 1/2
- Richie Wellens: 8/1
- Neal Ardley: 12/1
- Luke Williams: 16/1
- Mark Cooper: 16/1
- Paul Tisdale: 16/1
- Daryl McMahon: 20/1
- Ross Embleton: 20/1
- David Flitcroft: 20/1
- Phil Parkinson: 20/1
- Mark Moseley: 20/1
- Sol Campbell: 20/1
- Ian Holloway: 20/1
- Richard Thomas: 20/1