The ups, downs and everything in between in League Two - the journalists' views

Conor Wilkinson of Leyton Orient (9) scores the first goal for his team and celebrates with his team mates during Leyton Orient vs Oldham Athletic, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th March 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

With the League Two season rapidly approaching a conclusion, the educated fellows of the regional and local press - or the rabble who know nowt about football as some will probably call us - have looked back at the games so far for each club and predicted who the winners and losers are going to be.

Thanks to Marc Iles of The Bolton News for organising, here is the full list.

THE LEAGUE TWO JOURNALISTS’ ROUND-UP

NAME/NEWSPAPER: Sportsdesk, The Mail

CLUB COVERED: Barrow AFC

SUM UP YOUR CLUB'S SEASON: A challenging and at times discordant first season back in the Football League for 48 years has brought a timely late revival under the campaign's third man in the hot-seat. Rob Kelly has restored stability and inspired dramatic improvement after the shoer-lived reigns of David Dunn and Michael Jolley.

WHO HAS BEEN THE STAR SO FAR?: Scott Quigley continues to show the value of a reliable finisher even in a struggling side, hitting double figures as Barrow pulled away from the drop zone.

WHAT IS YOUR CLUB'S TARGET? : Survival is the aim, even more so given the Bluebirds' position close to or in the drop zone until recently. If the run under Kelly continues, thoughts can turn to building further in 2021/22.

THREE GOING UP: Bolton, Cheltenham, Cambridge.

PLAY-OFFS: Tranmere, Forest Green, Morecambe, Exeter.

PLAY-OFF WINNER: Tranmere.

TWO GOING DOWN: Grimsby, Southend.

NAME/NEWSPAPER: Simon Parker, Bradford Telegraph & Argus

CLUB COVERED: Bradford City

SUM UP YOUR CLUB'S SEASON: Down, up, stalling. A troubling start led to Stuart McCall’s sacking in mid-December and the promotion of academy coaches Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars. They turned the ship round dramatically with a great run and the help of a good January window but results are now dropping away again.

WHO HAS BEEN THE STAR SO FAR?: Callum Cooke’s form in the number 10 role has been crucial in the way City’s two bosses like to set up the team. He links play between the midfield and the lone frontman and has become so much more of an attacking threat – his current injury has hit City hard.

WHAT IS YOUR CLUB'S TARGET?: The remit of the joint bosses was to keep City in League Two which has been achieved comfortably. A play-off shot became a possibility after a remarkable couple of months after Christmas but a top-half finish to build on next year would represent progress from before.

THREE GOING UP: Cheltenham, Forest Green, Bolton

PLAY-OFFS: Tranmere, Cambridge, Newport, Salford

PLAY-OFF WINNER: Tranmere

TWO GOING DOWN: Southend, Grimsby.

NAME/NEWSPAPER: Marc Iles, The Bolton News

CLUB COVERED: Bolton Wanderers

SUM UP YOUR CLUB'S SEASON: Manic. Looked like being massive under-achievers for the most part but after some canny business in January and a switch in tactics are playing like world-beaters and getting vignettes on Football Focus.

WHO HAS BEEN THE STAR SO FAR?: Ricardo Santos - A man mountain of a centre back who recovered from a dreadful start as the loose wheel in a back three to Bolton's most consistent and classy performer. All the tools needed to be a very good player indeed.

WHAT IS YOUR CLUB'S TARGET?: Now Wanderers have hit some form and got themselves on the fringes of the automatic promotion places, a top three place looks realistic. I'd take the play-offs at a push, though, especially if they can start serving food at Wembley again.

THREE GOING UP: Cheltenham, Tranmere, Bolton

PLAY-OFFS: Cambridge, Forest Green, Newport, Exeter

PLAY-OFF WINNER: Forest Green

TWO GOING DOWN: Grimsby and Southend

NAME/NEWSPAPER: Stephen Page, the Cambridge News

CLUB COVERED: Cambridge United

SUM UP YOUR CLUB'S SEASON: The U’s have defied expectations to stage a promotion push. A strong start was followed by a drop in form before Christmas, but United are right back on track. Plenty of goals, defensively solid and a real togetherness about this team. Plenty to be proud of however they finish.

WHO HAS BEEN THE STAR SO FAR?: Paul Mullin – When you get a stand named after you in your first season at a club, you know you’ve done something right. The league’s top scorer has netted 27 goals in all competitions this season, and is now breaking club records. Outstanding campaign.

WHAT IS YOUR CLUB'S TARGET?: Automatic promotion – U’s fans would have snapped your hand off to be in this position, but after such a good season, it’d be disappointing not to go up. The U’s have been in the top three since January and will be desperate to round off an excellent campaign with promotion.

THREE GOING UP: Bolton Wanderers, Cheltenham Town, Cambridge United

PLAY-OFFS: Tranmere Rovers, Forest Green Rovers, Morecambe, Newport County

PLAY-OFF WINNER: Tranmere Rovers

TWO GOING DOWN: Grimsby Town, Southend United

NAME/NEWSPAPER: Jon Colman / News & Star

CLUB COVERED: Carlisle United

SUM UP YOUR CLUB'S SEASON: An exciting peak followed by an underwhelming trough. Carlisle, after a summer overhaul, looked like a revitalised side under Chris Beech through the autumn and topped the table on January 2. But a prolonged break through Covid and other postponements was followed by a serious decline in form.

WHO HAS BEEN THE STAR SO FAR?: Jon Mellish's 13 goals deserve a mention but his team-mates in midfield, Joe Riley and Callum Guy, have been among Carlisle's more consistent players. Guy looked like one of the best midfielders in the division during the team's best spell.

WHAT IS YOUR CLUB'S TARGET?: Games in hand suggest the play-offs shouldn't be out of reach, so that still has to be the aim, even if the drop-off in form has made it less likely at the time of writing.

THREE GOING UP: Bolton, Cheltenham, Cambridge.

PLAY-OFFS: Tranmere, Forest Green, Morecambe, Exeter.

PLAY-OFF WINNER: Tranmere.

TWO GOING DOWN: Grimsby, Southend.

NAME/NEWSPAPER: Jon Palmer, Gloucestershire Live

CLUB COVERED: Cheltenham Town

SUM UP YOUR CLUB'S SEASON: Hugely impressive. Maintained fine form shown towards the end of last season and have bounced back well after play-off semi-final disappointment against Northampton. Particularly strong away and look fully capable of going on to win the title. More than just a long throw-in team, although that's been a deadly weapon.

WHO HAS BEEN THE STAR SO FAR?: Chris Hussey. Liam Sercombe runs him close for his midfield displays, but the left wing-back stands out for his consistency, quality and deliveries into the box. Comfortably the division's best in his position.

WHAT IS YOUR CLUB'S TARGET?: Automatic promotion is the first clear target and if that can be achieved for the first time as a Football League club, they'll be eyeing the title. Sitting on top with 10 games to go, they have put themselves in with a strong chance of making a bit of history. Michael Duff is destined for bigger things.

THREE GOING UP: Cheltenham, Bolton, Cambridge

PLAY-OFF: Tranmere, Forest Green, Exeter, Morecambe

PLAY-OFF WINNER: Exeter

TWO GOING DOWN: Southend, Grimsby

NAME/NEWSPAPER: Jon Waldron, Colchester Daily Gazette

CLUB COVERED: Colchester United

SUM UP YOUR CLUB'S SEASON: After a solid start to the season, Colchester’s form nose-dived just before Christmas and now they find themselves hovering just above the League Two relegation zone. A combination of player departures, injuries and a lack of goals have been the main reasons for their dreadful form so far, in 2021.

WHO HAS BEEN THE STAR SO FAR?: Academy product Noah Chilvers had not started a league game for Colchester, prior to this season. He has shown a maturity beyond his tender years and is now one of their first-team regulars, showing his class in midfield. He’s still only 20, too.

WHAT IS YOUR CLUB'S TARGET?: Survival in League Two is all that matters now, for Colchester. It is imperative that they get enough points to keep them in the division and then they can re-evaluate and analyse just what has gone wrong and start building for the future, as a League Two club.

THREE GOING UP: Cheltenham, Tranmere, Bolton

PLAY-OFFS: Forest Green, Cambridge, Newport, Morecambe

PLAY-OFF WINNER: Cambridge

TWO GOING DOWN: Barrow, Grimsby

NAME/NEWSPAPER: Adam Stenning/The Argus

CLUB COVERED: Crawley

SUM UP YOUR CLUB'S SEASON: Up and down! They have gone through good spells and bad spells so far this season. The Reds had gone four game unbeaten prior to their defeat to Barrow.

WHO HAS BEEN THE STAR SO FAR?: Tom Nichols. The striker has been a key man for Crawley up top especially since their top scorer at the time Max Watters left for Cardiff. He has already got ten goals in the League this season and puts a real shift in up top.

WHAT IS YOUR CLUB'S TARGET?: John Yems keeps saying to complete the season given the impact Covid has had on the squad both physically and financially. But if they could finish in the top half they would be very happy. However, a place in the play-off would be considered a great season for them.

THREE GOING UP: Cambridge, Cheltenham, Bolton

PLAY-OFFS: Tranmere, Bolton, Forest Green, Newport

PLAY-OFF WINNER: Bolton

TWO GOING DOWN: Southend and Grimsby

NAME/NEWSPAPER: Daniel Clark/Devon Live

CLUB COVERED: Exeter City

SUM UP YOUR CLUB'S SEASON: Frustrating. With the youngest side in the league, full of academy products, and attacking football, this season has exceeded expectations of the club. But given we started so well, and recent defeats have been underserved, it feels as if we should be challenging for promotion, not play-offs.

WHO HAS BEEN THE STAR SO FAR?: Josh Key – academy product who looks to be the next to move on to a higher level. Got his chance at right back due to injuries, and has never looked back. Has pace and trickery going forward, is an improved defender, and one of the nicest men in football to boot.

WHAT IS YOUR CLUB'S TARGET?: It has to be play-offs at this stage of the season, with just one extra point needed to overhaul Newport with them still to play. And then to keep the record of never losing play-off semi-finals going, but to finally win a play-off final after three losses in four years.

THREE GOING UP: Bolton Wanderers, Cheltenham Town, Tranmere Rovers.

PLAY-OFFS: Cambridge, Forest Green, Morecambe, Exeter

PLAY-OFF WINNER: Exeter

TWO GOING DOWN: Grimsby and Southend

NAME/NEWSPAPER: Laurie Martin / Gloucestershire Live

CLUB COVERED: Forest Green Rovers

SUM UP YOUR CLUB'S SEASON: Rovers have lost the least number of games in the division and have been very consistent. With 16 goals from set-pieces – 10 more than last season’s tally - they are a more well-rounded side compared to previous years, who can play attractive football, but also grind out results.

WHO HAS BEEN THE STAR SO FAR?: Jamille Matt. With 16 goals so far this season, he is the goalscorer that Forest Green have desperately missed since the permanent departure of Christian Doidge in 2019. 20-year-old right-sided defender Udoka Godwin-Malife has also been very impressive, starting every league game in his breakthrough season at the club.

WHAT IS YOUR CLUB'S TARGET?: Having been up there all season and with a game in hand on most teams, automatic promotion has to be the aim. There has been a dip in performance levels over the last six games or so, and Rovers will have to improve to achieve a top three finish.

THREE GOING UP: Cheltenham, Bolton, Forest Green.

PLAY-OFFS: Tranmere, Cambridge, Morecambe, Exeter.

PLAY-OFF WINNERS: Morecambe.

TWO GOING DOWN: Southend, Grimsby.

NAME/NEWSPAPER: James Findlater, Grimsby Telegraph

CLUB COVERED: Grimsby Town

SUM UP YOUR CLUB'S SEASON: Where do you start? It’s been an absolute shambles from even before the season began. Turmoil on and off the pitch - Paul Hurst has brought some stability, and imminent new owners will signal a desperately-needed new era, but it looks like it’ll start in non-league.

WHO HAS BEEN THE STAR SO FAR?: I’ll have to pass on that one. Rollin Menayese and Jay Matete have both impressed since joining in January, but there won’t be anyone who comes out of this season with their head held high.

WHAT IS YOUR CLUB'S TARGET?: Survival, whatever it takes. They’ve given themselves a glimmer of hope, but it’s still a monumental task for them to stay in the league. If Paul Hurst pulls it off, it’ll be nothing short of a miracle.

THREE GOING UP: Cheltenham, Tranmere, Cambridge

PLAY-OFFS: Bolton, Forest Green, Morecambe, Exeter

PLAY-OFF WINNER: Bolton

TWO GOING DOWN: Grimsby (hopefully I’m wrong) and Southend

NAME/NEWSPAPER: Rhys Howell, Harrogate Advertiser/ Yorkshire Post.

CLUB COVERED: Harrogate Town.

SUM UP YOUR CLUB'S SEASON: Very up and down. A really bright start was followed by a worrying slump as a small squad began to tire with winter approaching. January reinforcements sparked an upturn in fortunes, though form has tailed off once again in recent weeks.

WHO HAS BEEN THE STAR SO FAR?: Tough to single just one out. Goalkeeper James Belshaw has kept his standards consistently high throughout, while centre-half Connor Hall and midfielder George Thomson have also stood out.

WHAT IS YOUR CLUB'S TARGET?: Realistically, the play-offs are now out of reach. Survival was always the main aim and with that more-or-less guaranteed, Town want to try and finish in the top half.

THREE GOING UP: Cheltenham, Bolton, Cambridge.

PLAY-OFFS: Tranmere, Forest Green, Exeter, Morecambe.

PLAY-OFF WINNER: Tranmere.

TWO GOING DOWN: Grimsby and Colchester.

NAME/NEWSPAPER: Jacob Ranson, East London Advertiser

CLUB COVERED: Leyton Orient

SUM UP YOUR CLUB'S SEASON: A rollercoaster. The O’s started the season brightly, which was slightly derailed by a Covid-19 outbreak, before then finding their feet once again. 2021 started badly for Orient and saw Ross Embleton depart and replaced by Jobi McAnuff who has picked up four wins, two draws and one defeat to get them back in the play-off hunt.

WHO HAS BEEN THE STAR SO FAR?: Lawrence Vigouroux – The most consistent performer. Danny Johnson and Conor Wilkinson has been the danger man. But the shot-stopper has been an ever-present and put in great performances barring the 4-0 defeat away to Exeter City.

WHAT IS YOUR CLUB'S TARGET?: Leyton Orient’s made it clear they wanted to push for the play-offs when sacking Ross Embleton and replacing him with midfielder Jobi McAnuff. That is the clear aim especially after the recent form.

THREE GOING UP: Cheltenham, Tranmere, Bolton

PLAY-OFFS: Cambridge, Forest Green, Morecambe and Orient.

PLAY-OFF WINNER: Leyton Orient.

TWO GOING DOWN: Grimsby and Barrow.

