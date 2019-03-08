Search

Advanced search

Lee Valley Lions bolster squad numbers

PUBLISHED: 16:07 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 09 September 2019

Defenceman James Joseph in action last season (Pic: Phil Hutchinson)

Defenceman James Joseph in action last season (Pic: Phil Hutchinson)

Archant

Lee Valley Lions have bolstered their squad with a number of signings in the last week including defensive stalwarts James Joseph and Simon Jones who will return to form the club's leadership team for the 2019-20 season.

Lee Valley Lions defenceman Simon Jones clearing the puck (Pic: Kim Jones)Lee Valley Lions defenceman Simon Jones clearing the puck (Pic: Kim Jones)

The duo will both be taking on the role of player-coach for the upcoming NIHL South Two campaign.

The 32-year-old Joseph has been with the Lions ever since the senior club reformed in 2005 and has now played 14 seasons, racking up 268 league appearances which makes him the club's all-time appearance leader by some distance.

In that time, the stay-at-home blueliner has scored 11 goals and added 19 assists for 30 career points.

Last season he took on the role of player-coach for the first time, leading the club to their first win in over a year as the Lions won 5-0 in Swindon.

He also managed to score six points, one goal and five assists, which was the most points and assists he had ever scored for the Lions in a single league season.

James will once again combine coach duties with patrolling the Lee Valley blueline in the 2019-20 campaign.

The Lions also announced the return of Simon Jones, who acted as the club's captain last season.

You may also want to watch:

The 32-year-old defenceman is something of an iron man, having missed a total of just five games in his four seasons in a Lions jersey.

He has racked up 84 league appearances in green and blue, notching up four goals and 18 assists for a total of 22 points.

Jones will also be a part of the club's coaching staff as a player-coach this season, as well as continuing to add defensive leadership.

The east London outfit also announced the signings of two teenage forwards Charlie Nichols and Lewis Blore.

18-year old Charlie Nichols started his junior career at Romford, before moving to Lee Valley juniors when the Romford rink closed down.

He spent two seasons with Lee Valley under-14s, playing 32 games and scoring 12 points - three goals and nine assists.

He then moved on to Slough under-15s, before playing two seasons for Chelmsford under-18s.

Nichols then spent last season at Romford under-18s, scoring 23 points including 12 goals, 11 assists in 10 games.

Welshman Lewis Blore, who has played junior hockey at both Oxford and Milton Keynes, will also be stepping up to play his first senior campaign this season.

He was an alternate captain at Milton Keynes under-18s last season, scoring 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) in 20 games.

Latest East London Sports News

Lee Valley Lions bolster squad numbers

16:07 Jacob Ranson
Defenceman James Joseph in action last season (Pic: Phil Hutchinson)

Lee Valley Lions have bolstered their squad with a number of signings in the last week including defensive stalwarts James Joseph and Simon Jones who will return to form the club's leadership team for the 2019-20 season.

Hockey: GB teams learn Olympic qualifying opponents

15:30
Great Britain's Harry Martin celebrates scoring at the Rio Olympic Games (pic David Davies/PA)

Great Britain's men and women have discovered the opposition who stand between them and a place at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Right-back Ling extends Leyton Orient stay

15:04 Jacob Ranson
Sam Ling of Leyton Orient on the ball at The Breyer Group Stadium (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Leyton Orient right-back Sam Ling has agreed a one-year contract extension to keep him at club until the summer of 2021.

West Ham Women denied by the woodwork as champs Arsenal cling on for win

14:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Katie McCabe of Arsenal and Erin Simon of West Ham during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

Gunners given a big fright as Thomas grabs first Hammers goal

Leyton Orient coach Embleton takes responsibility for poor first-half

10:15 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton takes full responsibility for getting it wrong in the first-half of their 3-1 defeat to in-form Swindon Town.

London Lions sign centre Jordan Jackson

09:04 Jacob Ranson
Jordan Jackson in pre-season action for London Lions (Pic: London Lions)

London Lions have announceed the acquisition of six foot nine inch centre, Jordan Jackson ahead of the new season.

Essex get better of Upminster in annual benefit match

Yesterday, 18:50 Lee Power at Upminster Park
Ravi Bopara of Essex pulls through the on side during Upminster CC vs Essex CCC, Benefit Match Cricket at Upminster Park on 8th September 2019

An Essex XI beat Upminster by 63 runs in their annual benefit match to avenge their 2018 loss in front of a big crowd in Upminster Park.

WSL: Arsenal 2 West Ham 1

Yesterday, 16:40 Art de Roche at Meadow Park
Jill Roord of Arsenal scores the second goal for her team and celebrates with her team mates during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

Arsenal Women battled their way to their first three points of the season in an eventful meeting with West Ham Women.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Leyton Orient coach Embleton takes responsibility for poor first-half

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).

Lee Valley Lions bolster squad numbers

Defenceman James Joseph in action last season (Pic: Phil Hutchinson)

London Lions sign centre Jordan Jackson

Jordan Jackson in pre-season action for London Lions (Pic: London Lions)

Right-back Ling extends Leyton Orient stay

Sam Ling of Leyton Orient on the ball at The Breyer Group Stadium (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Leyton Orient 1 Swindon Town 3 - O's suffer defeat after poor first half

Conor Wilkinson of Leyton Orient. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Jailed: Paedophile who enticed schoolgirls to his Bethnal Green flat for sex games

Jailed... Paedophile Paul Sullivan who enticed schoolgirls to his Berthnal Green home. Picture: Met Police

Tower Hamlets Council loses High Court appeal over Victorian cottages demolition

The Victorian cottages in East Ferry Road. Picture: LBTH

Pupils from Poplar school try out driverless pods in ‘pioneering’ study

The aim was to encourage the youngsters to explore the future of mobility. Picture: AECOM

Krays cousin Rita Smith dies in Bethnal Green aged 79

Rita Smith at home with book Inside the Kray family

400 arrests in war on drugs gets public backing for Tower Hamlets joint op with Met Police

Council CCTV used to track drug dealers on the streets of London's East End. Picture: LBTH

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Lee Valley Lions bolster squad numbers

Defenceman James Joseph in action last season (Pic: Phil Hutchinson)

Hockey: GB teams learn Olympic qualifying opponents

Great Britain's Harry Martin celebrates scoring at the Rio Olympic Games (pic David Davies/PA)

Right-back Ling extends Leyton Orient stay

Sam Ling of Leyton Orient on the ball at The Breyer Group Stadium (Pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

West Ham Women denied by the woodwork as champs Arsenal cling on for win

Katie McCabe of Arsenal and Erin Simon of West Ham during Arsenal Women vs West Ham United Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at Meadow Park on 8th September 2019

Leyton Orient coach Embleton takes responsibility for poor first-half

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists