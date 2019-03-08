Lee Valley Lions bring back forward Berry

Joe Berry © Julianne Bonner, 2012, all rights reserved.

Lee Valley Lions have announced the re-signing of forward Joseph Berry ahead of the 2019/20 National League South Two season.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 31-year-old returns for his second consecutive season at the east London outfit after an impressive campaign.

The former Haringey forward had an all-time high season for both assists and points - despite the Lions finishing bottom of the league table.

You may also want to watch:

Berry made 25 appearances for the club, finding the net nine times and adding 16 assists for a total of 25 points.

The assistant captain has played 11 seasons in total for the Lions over three separate spells with the club, first from 2005 to 2009, and then from 2010 to 2016 as well as last season.

He took the 2016-17 season out of hockey, he returned to the sport with the Lions' London rivals, the Haringey Huskies before ending up back at the Lions.

Lions have already announced forwards Ben Margerison, Harry O'Brien, and Tyrone Wells, defencemen Richie Pickering and James O'Brien as well as netminder James Andrew.