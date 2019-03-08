Search

Advanced search

Lee Valley Lions downed by Hawks in season opener

PUBLISHED: 08:03 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:03 17 September 2019

Former Lion Gus Zimmerman (left) and new Lion Jordan Ho (right), who were both born in Hong Kong, scored a total of three goals on the night (Pic: Laurence Thorn)

Former Lion Gus Zimmerman (left) and new Lion Jordan Ho (right), who were both born in Hong Kong, scored a total of three goals on the night (Pic: Laurence Thorn)

Archant

NIHL 2 South: Lee Valley Lions 2 Streatham Hawks 9

After a long off-season of more than five months, the Lee Valley Lions finally kicked off the new National Ice Hockey League South 2 campaign with a home game against the Streatham Hawks.

The Lions were beaten on the night, but the end scoreline of 9-2 is not fully reflective of the game as a whole, and there were plenty of positives for the Lions coaching staff to take away from the opening game of the season.

The East London side iced 14 skaters for the game as well as netminder James Andrew, with eight players making their Lions debut - Five of the players on show for the Lions were born in 2001, giving the team a very youthful feel.

Streatham came out well in the early stages of the game and put the Lions under pressure, but found Andrew in good form in the Lee Valley net.

The Hawks then let themselves down with ill-discipline, taking several penalties which disrupted their momentum in the game.

The Hawks nonetheless took the lead just after the midway point of the first period, Ryan Burgess scoring a 4-on-3 powerplay goal to put them 1-0 up at 11:02.

Streatham then followed that up with another goal six minutes later, Czech forward Kamil Kinkor slotting the puck past Andrew with a precise shot at the 17:07 mark.

You may also want to watch:

Lee Valley created a lot of chances towards the end of the period, with Joe Miller and newcomer Lewis Blore both testing Hawks netminder Harry Buckingham, but the Lions couldn't quite get the puck in the net and ended the first period 2-0 down.

The Lions came out extremely well at the start of the second period, with Hong Kong international forward Jordan Ho having a couple of chances to score and Ben Margerison also coming close.

They were finally awarded for their persistence at the 29:23 mark, as Jordan Ho scored a powerplay goal to halve Streatham's lead, and bring the Lions back into the game at 1-2 down.

Unfortunately for the Lions, towering defenceman Daniel Tamasauskas then headed to the box for checking to the head, and Streatham's Czech sharpshooter Kinkor punished them for that as he buried a powerplay goal to put the Hawks 3-1 up, a score that would remain until the end of the second period.

This was despite more Lions chances for Miller, Blore and Ho, who all impressed for the east London side but couldn't quite solve the riddle of Buckingham more than once in the second frame.

The Lions came out very slowly at the start of the third period, and were made to pay twice as Kinkor scored two more goals on the night with precise shots, putting the South Londoners into a seemingly unassailable 5-1 lead.

But the Lions didn't let their heads dropped, and managed to get themselves back into the game in the 49th minute as Jordan Ho scored his second goal of the night with an assist from fellow newcomer Ben Margerison, to give the Lions hope at 5-2 down.

However the Lions seemed to tire in the closing stages, shipping four goals in the final seven minutes to give the scoreline a rather ugly feel; Alec Goldstone, Leo Saoncella, Harry Sage and former Lion Gus Zimmerman each had a goal to complete the scoring for the night.

It was a disappointing end to the game for the Lions, but they can take pride in the way they played in the first 40 minutes - and will feel they have unearthed a gem of a player in Jordan Ho, who scored both of his club's goals on debut and was awarded man of the match for his efforts.

The Lions will travel away to Bracknell Wasps on Saturday, September, 28 before hosting another London derby the following day as Haringey come to town.

Latest East London Sports News

Winger Dennis felt Leyton Orient showed character to nab point at leaders Exeter

09:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient substitute Louis Dennis tries to win the ball back against Macclesfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient winger Louis Dennis felt they showed great character to nab a point away to league leaders Exeter City.

Lee Valley Lions downed by Hawks in season opener

08:03 Laurence Thorn
Former Lion Gus Zimmerman (left) and new Lion Jordan Ho (right), who were both born in Hong Kong, scored a total of three goals on the night (Pic: Laurence Thorn)

NIHL 2 South: Lee Valley Lions 2 Streatham Hawks 9

West Ham hold on for point with 10-men at Villa

Yesterday, 22:20 Steve Blowers at Villa Park
Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi (centre) and West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.

Hammers defender Arthur Masuaku given soft second yellow cards as West Ham miss a chance to go third

Cricket: Essex new-ball duo share spoils on shortened day

Yesterday, 18:10 Martin Smith
Bad light delays the start of play during Essex CCC vs Surrey CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 16th September 2019

Essex's established new-ball attack of Jamie Porter and Sam Cook shared what spoils were going on the first day at Chelmsford as the tense Specsavers County Championship title race took several more twists and turns.

O's coach Embleton says it's a step in the right direction

Yesterday, 10:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton says the point at Exeter City was a step in the right direction for his side.

East London show plenty of attacking Will as Mavericks are put to sword on first day

Yesterday, 09:00
Will Brown scored four tries as East London beat Mavericks (pic ELRFC)

East London ran in 10 tries on their way to a deserved 64-12 win at London Three Essex newcomers Mavericks.

McGrath: Essex want to make sure of rewards

Yesterday, 07:00 Martin Smith
Essex head coach Anthony McGrath during Warwickshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Edgbaston Stadium on 11th September 2019

Essex embark today on the 11 days that will decide the success of their season.

New host venue announced for London Football Awards

Yesterday, 06:30 Dan Bennett
Tottenham's Son Heung-min after winning the London Football Awards 2019 Premier League Player of the Year. Picture: Action Images for LFAP via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

A new host venue, the Roundhouse in Camden, has been announced for the upcoming London Football Awards.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Unbelievable Jeff Stelling marches through million pound barrier for Prostate Cancer UK

Jeff Stelling hits the �1million mark during his latest March for Men at Emirates Stadium (pic Jeremy Banks Photography)

Fancy being tackled by a rugby union legend?

Rugby World Cup 2003 Winner Jason Robinson

Essex Senior League: Bengal win as Clapton fall to defeat

Action from Sporting Bengal's FA Vase tie with Wormley Rovers at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

O's coach Embleton says it's a step in the right direction

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Lee Valley Lions downed by Hawks in season opener

Former Lion Gus Zimmerman (left) and new Lion Jordan Ho (right), who were both born in Hong Kong, scored a total of three goals on the night (Pic: Laurence Thorn)
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Jailed: Teenager who stabbed man seven times in ‘extremely aggressive’ attack

Mohammed Amjad Ali has been jailed for 15 years. Picture: Met Police

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Desperate search by Centrepoint looking east for spare land to help London’s homeless youth

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs' is buttonholed by Centrepoint in search for any spare land. Picture: Mike Brooke

‘He will be sorely missed’: Tributes to Stepney man killed in car crash

Daniel Rowland, from Stepney, was killed in a car crash in Essex. Picture: Essex Police

Unbelievable Jeff Stelling marches through million pound barrier for Prostate Cancer UK

Jeff Stelling hits the �1million mark during his latest March for Men at Emirates Stadium (pic Jeremy Banks Photography)

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Winger Dennis felt Leyton Orient showed character to nab point at leaders Exeter

Leyton Orient substitute Louis Dennis tries to win the ball back against Macclesfield Town (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Lee Valley Lions downed by Hawks in season opener

Former Lion Gus Zimmerman (left) and new Lion Jordan Ho (right), who were both born in Hong Kong, scored a total of three goals on the night (Pic: Laurence Thorn)

$article.content.name

Mayor Sadiq Khan opens City Hall to EU Londoners. Pictures: Mike Brooke (inset) and Tom Simpson

Mayor Khan takes stand to protect EU Londoners from Brexit ‘settled status’ shambles

Mayor Sadiq Khan opens City Hall to EU Londoners. Pictures: Mike Brooke (inset) and Tom Simpson

West Ham hold on for point with 10-men at Villa

Aston Villa's Anwar El Ghazi (centre) and West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists