Search

Advanced search

Lee Valley Lions suffer narrow defeat to rivals Streatham

PUBLISHED: 11:30 15 January 2020

Harry O'Brien was man of the match for the Lions in their narrow defeat to Streatham (Photo: Tori Rigby)

Harry O'Brien was man of the match for the Lions in their narrow defeat to Streatham (Photo: Tori Rigby)

Archant

NIHL South Two: Lee Valley Lions 3 Stretham Hawks 5

Lee Valley Lions went down to a narrow 5-3 home defeat against the Streatham Hawks on Sunday, in their first home game of 2020.

The Lions were missing top goalscorer Jordan Ho for the game, as well as forward Ross Sin-Hidge, defenceman James O'Brien, and netminder James Andrew. Defenceman Tom Baptist made his home debut for the East London side, with Naomi Healey starting in goal.

The opening period was a close one to start with, as both sides neutralised each other and struggled to create clear goalscoring opportunities. It was the away side who would open the scoring in the ninth minute however, Alec Goldstone putting the Hawks 1-0 up with an unassisted goal.

The hosts fought back though, creating several good chances before Robert Cole equalised in the 15th minute, firing home after good work from Lions forward Joe Berry behind the Streatham net.

The first period would end with the sides locked in a 1-1 tie, and Streatham leading the shots on goal 10-4.

The middle period started off with a bang, as Lee Valley's ex-Streatham forward Harry Sage fought with his former team-mate Daniel Botting; both received 2+2 penalty minutes for fighting.

You may also want to watch:

Streatham would then go 2-1 up in the 28th minute as Goldstone scored his second goal of the night, this time with an assist from Ryan Burgess.

But after Lions forward Tyrone Wells went to the penalty box for delay of game, the home side would surprisingly equalise through Vincenzo Ferrara, who lobbed a speculative effort at the Streatham net from the halfway line only to see it squeeze in past Hawks netminder James Richardson.

There were to be no more goals in the second period, despite both sides getting chances on the powerplay. Lions defenceman Richie Pickering received 2+10 for checking from behind late in the period, meaning he would miss half of the third period; while Lions newcomer Tom Baptist left the game injured in the second period and did not return.

The Hawks came out well to start the third period, scoring twice in the first seven minutes through Joseph Tearall and former Lions favourite Gus Zimmerman to take a 4-2 lead, assisted by Burgess and Leo Saoncella.

The hosts created several chances after this though, as they looked to get back into the game and force a positive result. But disaster would strike for the Lions as forwards Harry Sage and Lewis Blore collided in the neutral zone, leaving both down on the ice. The Hawks took advantage of the confusion and scored to make it 5-2, Leo Saoncella getting the goal in the 50th minute with assists from Burgess and Zimmerman.

That fifth goal seemed to put the game to bed, and the Hawks would have been confident of going further ahead shortly afterwards when the Lions had to kill a full two minutes of 5-on-3 time after concurrent penalties for Joe Miller and Tyrone Wells; but the Lions managed to kill off both penalties and just about stay in the game and keep the score at 5-2.

The Lions managed to get the score back to 5-3 with just 1:34 left in the game as Cole got his second goal of the game, assisted Joe Berry and Simon Jones - but there was no time left in the game for any further goals, and the home side slipped to a tight 5-3 defeat as the final buzzer sounded.

Man of the Match for the Lions was forward Harry O'Brien who impressed with his work ethic all game long, while former Lions defenceman Gus Zimmerman took home the award for the Hawks for his one goal and two assists.

The Lions are back in action away from home this coming Saturday, as they travel to Bracknell to take on the Wasps. Faceoff will be at 15:20.

Latest East London Sports News

Lee Valley Lions suffer narrow defeat to rivals Streatham

31 minutes ago Laurence Thorn
Harry O'Brien was man of the match for the Lions in their narrow defeat to Streatham (Photo: Tori Rigby)

NIHL South Two: Lee Valley Lions 3 Stretham Hawks 5

West Ham announce signing of goalkeeper Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough

45 minutes ago Dan Bennett
Goalkeeper Darren Randolph has signed for West Ham. Picture: PA

West Ham United complete the signing of goalkeeper Darren Randolph from Championship side Middlesbrough.

Leyton Orient in the market for a striker says boss Embleton

10:19 Jacob Ranson
Orient's Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient are in the market for another option up front reveals newly-appointed head coach Ross Embleton.

Embleton appointment split Orient's fans but the boss is focused on improving results

Yesterday, 18:03 Jacob Ranson
Orient's Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

The appointment of Ross Embleton as Leyton Orient head coach following his interim spell divided many of the fans.

Orient must bring in the right balance of players says coach Embleton

Yesterday, 10:45 Jacob Ranson
Orient's Geroge Marsh fires in a shot (pic Simon O'Connor)

Speculation is building around Leyton Orient as to who will come in and who will exit under newly-appointed head coach Ross Embleton during the January transfer window.

BBL: London Lions 104 London City Royals 89

Yesterday, 08:14 Duncan Hooper
London Lions Brandon Peel in action against London City Royals (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions overcame London City Royals in their derby to stay clear at the top of the table in front of a very large Copper Box Arena crowd.

Morpeth pupils serve up table tennis gold in London finals

Mon, 16:23
Morpeth School's Jennifer Chesurin, Sumayya Saadiquah, Melissa Qian and Amelie Rawding Miah with England number one Liam Pitchford after winning the under-16 girls title at the Jack Petchey Foundation London Schools' table tennis team finals (pic Stephen Pover)

Morpeth School pupils served up gold medals at the Jack Petchey London Schools' table tennis team finals at University of East London on Saturday.

Coulson says a draw is the least Leyton Orient deserved

Mon, 16:00 Jacob Ranson
Orient captain Josh Coulson with keeper James McKeown (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient defender Josh Coulson says a draw was the least they deserved as they drew 1-1 late on with Grimsby Town.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Looking to rent in East London? Now you can afford it!

Lauren Knight
Folio London is a not-for-profit landlord, who are driven to inspire, support and champion renters in London. Photo credit: Folio London.

Riverside flats to let are coming on the market in East London - at highly competitive rents. Too good to be true? A not-for-profit landlord explains how it works…

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

Most read sport

Orient must bring in the right balance of players says coach Embleton

Orient's Geroge Marsh fires in a shot (pic Simon O'Connor)

Embleton appointment split Orient's fans but the boss is focused on improving results

Orient's Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient in the market for a striker says boss Embleton

Orient's Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Embleton hoping for new arrivals

Orient's Geroge Marsh fires in a shot (pic Simon O'Connor)

Soccersixes offer free shirts to new teams

The local Soccersixes league is offering free shirts to new teams

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Obituary: Peter Sargent the butcher of Bethnal Green who took on the ‘Goliath’ supermarkets

Peter Sargent who has died aged 65. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Holocaust memorial cancelled after shock East London synagogue collapse

Synagogue president Leon Silver...

Boy, 15, charged after teenager stabbed in Poplar

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Upper North Street, Poplar, in the early hours of Sunday, January 12. Picture: Google

Teenager stabbed in chest in Poplar

The incident happened in Upper North Street, Poplar, in the early hours of Sunday, January 12. Picture: Google

Protest planned after antisemitic graffiti appears opposite Bethnal Green primary school

The date 9/11 was daubed on a wall in Mowlem Street. Picture: Tower Hamlets SUTR

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Lee Valley Lions suffer narrow defeat to rivals Streatham

Harry O'Brien was man of the match for the Lions in their narrow defeat to Streatham (Photo: Tori Rigby)

West Ham announce signing of goalkeeper Darren Randolph from Middlesbrough

Goalkeeper Darren Randolph has signed for West Ham. Picture: PA

Leyton Orient in the market for a striker says boss Embleton

Orient's Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Revealed: How busy are the stations in Tower Hamlets?

Shadwell station is the third busiest in Tower Hamlets. Picture: Google Maps

Embleton appointment split Orient’s fans but the boss is focused on improving results

Orient's Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists