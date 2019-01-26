Lee Valley Lions seal first win of the season

Lee Valley Lions picked up their first victory in 21 months as they sealed a 5-0 win away to Swindon Wildcats NIHL 2.

A brace from Tom Hnilica and goals from Joe Berry, Alex Clarke and Joshua Irish sealed the two points for the basement club.

The Lions remain bottom of the National League South Two but now sit just one point behind the Wildcats.

Berry opened the scoring just five minutes and 57 seconds into the encounter at the Link Centre with the assist going to Ben Gillingham.

Just under five minutes later Hnilica made it 2-0 after a good link-up play between Berry and Michael Jacobs.

It remained 2-0 until the 33rd minute when Hnilica bagged his second of the night after being picked out by captain Simon Jones with a pass.

Clarke then stretched the Lions lead to 4-0 as he netted his first goal for the club in 42nd minute.

Irish then sealed the win once and for all as he fired home less than 30 seconds later after a pass from Ollie Glover.

They will now look to get themselves off the foot on the table when they welcome the Wildcats to the Lee Valley Ice Centre on Saturday.