Definitely a deserved win, says Leyton Orient's Drinan

Leyton Orient striker Aaron Drinan felt they were good value for their 3-0 win at League Two rivals Harrogate Town on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old Irishman ended his own 15-game scoring drought when firing O's ahead early in the second half and added a close-range second soon after.

And Ruel Sotiriou maintained his fine form in front of goal with his fifth in six games to make it back-to-back wins, following Saturday's home success over Rochdale.

"Definitely a deserved win, I think," Drinan told the club's website.

"We were unbelievable for 90 minutes, we got it down, playing, creating chances. I think we controlled the majority of the game, so back-to-back wins, I don't think it's happened a lot this season.

"We'll just be looking to build on the previous two wins now."

Not since beating Oldham and Bristol Rovers in September have O's strung together two league wins, but they are now six games unbeaten - four under new head coach Richie Wellens - and feeling much more positive about things.

Drinan added: "It doesn't matter how you play once you're winning, but when you're winning in style it tops it off, makes things better. I suppose the win feels better.

"The gaffer came in (at half-time) and said we'd controlled the 45 minutes, created chances, but we'd only had one shot on target I think it was.

"Second half was to continue the way we were playing, but obviously get more shots on target and we did that."

Drinan had not found the net since the December 7 success against Swindon, which was Orient's last win before beating Rochdale at the weekend.

And he was delighted to get back on the scoresheet, adding: "You just have to keep your head down and keep going, not let if affect you.

"You need to be strong mentally I suppose when you're not scoring and if you're not scoring put in those performances so I'm absolutely buzzing.

"First one, Prats headed it to me, I turned, second touch probably let me down, and I got it out of my feet and good strike in the end.

"Second one from the long throw, a poacher's finish really I suppose."

O's were once again backed by a sizeable travelling support, as 206 fans made the journey to north Yorkshire, and Drinan hopes the team can keep entertaining them.

He said: "There was a good number of fans here and a good number at Forest Green, on Tuesday nights, which is unbelievable.

"Hopefully they're happy with the last three games, played well, got two wins and a draw at Forest Green who are top.

"We'll just keep going now and try to put more wins on the board."

Now up to 17th and 12 points above the relegation zone, O's welcome 21st-placed Barrow to the Breyer Group Stadium on Saturday (3pm).