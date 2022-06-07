Thompson 'most proud' of new Leyton Orient contract

Adam Thompson in action for Leyton Orient against Scunthorpe United last season

Adam Thompson said signing a new two-year deal with Leyton Orient was 'the most proud' he has been in his career.

The versatile defender sustained a bad injury against Grimsby Town in only his sixth appearance for the club, which kept him out for almost nine months.

But Thompson, who can play at centre-back and right-back, returned to the side to help bring about an improvement in form under new head coach Richie Wellens in March and April.

And having ended 2021-22 on a positive note, with fitness restored, he cannot wait for the new League Two campaign to begin.

"It's the most proud I've been of signing a new contract in my career," Thompson told the club website.

"With the injury I had and being out of favour, I've had to keep working hard to get here, so to get a two-year deal is special for me and my family.

"I'm so excited to get back out there. As hard and gruelling as pre-season can be, it will be a pleasurable one as I'll be out there on the grass."

Wellens is delighted to see Thompson commit to Orient, and knows just how important of a role he can play in the team’s success.

“With Thommo you know exactly what you’re going to get,” said Wellens.

“He's professional, trains properly every single day and is an example to everyone in the squad.

"He’s also won multiple promotions in his career, something that we need a little bit more of, people with that experience.

"In my time at the club his win percentage has been very high, he’s been excellent since we walked in, and someone you want in your club.

The fixtures for the new season will be released at 9am on Thursday June 23, ahead of the season beginning on Saturday July 30.