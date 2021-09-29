Leyton Orient and Mansfield Town charged by FA following melee

Published: 3:25 PM September 29, 2021

Tempers flare after a challenge between Tyrese Sinclair of Mansfield Town and Theo Archibald of Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient and Mansfield Town have been charged by the FA after a confrontation towards the end of last Saturday's goalless draw.

Stags midfielder Tyrese Sinclair was sent off in the 85th minute for violent conduct after a melee involving both sets of players.

FA Spokesperson on Twitter posted: "Leyton Orient FC and Mansfield Town FC have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following their EFL League Two fixture on Saturday (25/09/21).

"It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour during the 84th minute.

"Leyton Orient FC and Mansfield Town FC have until Friday (01/10/21) to provide their respective responses."