News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > Sport

Leyton Orient and Mansfield Town charged by FA following melee

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 3:25 PM September 29, 2021   
Tempers flare after a challenge between Tyrese Sinclair of Mansfield Town and Theo Archibald of Leyt

Tempers flare after a challenge between Tyrese Sinclair of Mansfield Town and Theo Archibald of Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient and Mansfield Town have been charged by the FA after a confrontation towards the end of last Saturday's goalless draw.

Stags midfielder Tyrese Sinclair was sent off in the 85th minute for violent conduct after a melee involving both sets of players.

FA Spokesperson on Twitter posted: "Leyton Orient FC and Mansfield Town FC have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20.1 following their EFL League Two fixture on Saturday (25/09/21).

Tempers flare after a challenge between Tyrese Sinclair of Mansfield Town and Theo Archibald of Leyt

Tempers flare after a challenge between Tyrese Sinclair of Mansfield Town and Theo Archibald of Leyton Orient

"It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour during the 84th minute.

"Leyton Orient FC and Mansfield Town FC have until Friday (01/10/21) to provide their respective responses."

You may also want to watch:

Leyton Orient
Football
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Photograph of a crime scene police line.

Knife Crime

Police patrols to increase after fatal Isle of Dogs stabbing

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Crossways street in Romford. 

East London's 10 prettiest streets to visit

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon
One of the guns and some live ammo found in the armed raid

Gun crime

Sentencing of arms dealers set for one year after Isle of Dogs raid

Mike Brooke

person
Alexandra Cardona, 39, was sentenced to five years and three months in prison at Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Metropolitan Police

Jailed: Tower Hamlets man who tried to rape another man

Daniel Gayne

person