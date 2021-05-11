Leyton Orient have announced their retained list as they begin squad rebuild
- Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Leyton Orient have announced their retained list following the conclusion of the 2021-22 League Two season.
Amongst the players released include many of the O's 2018-19 National League title winning team.
The club have opted to release the likes of Lee Angol, Josh Coulson, James Dayton, Louis Dennis, Myles Judd, Sam Ling, Jordan Maguire-Drew, Brendon Shabani, Jamie Turley, Joe Widdowson and of course interim manager Jobi McAnuff.
Loan trio Tristan Abrahams, Nick Freeman and Tunji Akinola are all set to return to their parent clubs.
Orient director of football Martin Ling has revealed that they have offered new deals to James Brophy, Danny Johnson, Craig Clay, Dan Happe, Conor Wilkinson, Lawrence Vigouroux and Jayden Sweeney.
You may also want to watch:
Academy players Rhys Byrne, Antony Papadopoulos and Matt Young have been offered professional contracts.
Not forgetting Ouss Cisse, Dan Kemp, Hector Kyprianou, Shad Ogie, Sam Sargeant, Ruel Sotirou and Adam Thompson all remain in contract for next season.
Most Read
- 1 'Stop building more towers,' MP at protest after New Providence Wharf fire
- 2 Tower Hamlets votes to keep directly-elected mayoral post
- 3 'Halt to development draining services' after win for neighbourhood plan
- 4 Isle of Dogs The Space theatre to open up after lockdown
- 5 Racist vandalism keyed on cars parked in street on Isle of Dogs
- 6 Blaze at Canary Wharf tower block with cladding issue
- 7 All Points East: Meet east London artist Olivia Dean
- 8 Election 2021: Live updates for GLA seat and referendums
- 9 Early front-runners for Leyton Orient managerial vacancy
- 10 Covid PPE now given free to East End's religious communities
Ling paid tribute to those members of the National League winning squad, by saying: "It's important we thank them for the work they put in, and recognise they will always be a big part of our history."