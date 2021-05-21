Leyton Orient announce the appointment of Kenny Jackett as manager

Published: 12:17 PM May 21, 2021

Leyton Orient have announced the appointment of Kenny Jackett as manager ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Following a thorough recruitment process, Jackett was the outstanding candidate, and has put pen to paper on a one-year rolling contract.

A promotion winner with three clubs, Jackett’s managerial career began at Watford in 1996, a club he had made over 330 appearances for in his career.

Promotions followed at his next three clubs, guiding Swansea City up from League Two in 2004/05, before then taking Millwall up to the Championship via Wembley in 2009/10.

In his next role, Jackett steered Wolves to a League One title, setting a divisional record of 103 points, and picking up the Manager of the Year award in the process.

A short spell at Rotherham United was followed by four years at Portsmouth, where Jackett picked up the Football League Trophy for the second time in his career, departing with a win rate of over 50%.

After parting company with Pompey in March, Jackett has been eyeing his return to football, and saw Leyton Orient as the club perfectly matching his own ambitions.

Moving The Club To The Next Level

﻿“After an extensive search I’m delighted that we was able to attain the services of Kenny Jackett,” said Director of Football Martin Ling. “From my first meeting with him he showed me an unbelievable knowledge of the club, its current squad and of League Two in general.

“But the most important thing of all from that first meeting was his eagerness for the job and the project going forward. This continued throughout the next two stages of the interview process and he became the number one candidate.

“Kenny brings with him massive experience, know-how and contacts throughout football and it’s good to know we have the perfect captain to steer our ship.

“We look forward to building together both a management team and most importantly a squad of players that our fans can get excited by, and that will lead to a successful 2021/22.

With plenty of change in the playing department this summer, the managerial appointment marks the start of a new era; and the process for Jackett’s recruitment was a thorough one.

“We are absolutely delighted to have recruited someone of Kenny’s experience and successful track record in achieving promotions,” said Chairman Nigel Travis.

“He went through an exhaustive interview process with many other excellent candidates, and Kenny ticks so many boxes to move this club to the next level.”

“Truly, we are very excited.”