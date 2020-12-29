Orient assistant pleased with full 90 minute performance in Southend win

Published: 10:29 PM December 29, 2020

Leyton Orient assistant head coach Danny Senda pleased that the side were able to put in a full 90 minute performance to end their three losing run with a 2-0 victory over rivals Southend United.

Goals from Jobi McAnuff and Conor Wilkinson sealed the three points for the O’s to put them back within touching distance of the League Two play-off places in the first league clash between the two sides in 11 years.

“It’s exactly that, there is no secret we feel that we have performed in patches in games, and we all recognise that we needed to put two 45 minutes together and produce a performance like we did today (Tuesday),” Senda said.

“The fact that we’ve been able to do that and I know how special this game is to our supporters, get the win over Southend, and put in a performance like that I really do hope the fans can now see where we’re trying to take this group of players.

“I’ve spoke about consistency and we felt from the first minute to the last minute the players gave us everything we asked for.”

Orient made two changes from the side that suffered a 2-1 defeat to Cambridge United on Boxing Day with youngster Tunji Akinola and attacker Lee Angol coming in to replace Joe Widdowson and Josh Coulson.

“We decided that we needed to make some changes and the changes that we made were obviously effective.

“I keep going back to it, I don’t think we can put performances like this down to individuals, it’s a collective things. The back four were better, but that has a knock on effect to the whole group, and the whole group collectively were very good and helped us get us that clean sheet.”

The assistant was also keen to heap praise on both goalscorers Jobi McAnuff and Conor Wilkinson as well as Lee Angol who came back into the team.

Leyton Orient's Conor Wilkinson during the Sky Bet League Two match at the JobServe Community Stadium, Colchester. - Credit: PA

“That’s Jobi, he is the heartbeat of our team, we know that. He is a very special player and a very special person and he comes up with excellent plays in big moments in games when we need them.

“That drives the other players on and we know how lucky we are to have a player on his quality in the team.

“We put a big emphasis in whether we could get the ball to our wingers Lee Angol and Conor.

“We changed it up slightly and made sure we made the pitch nice and big, we put a big emphasis on them, we’ve talked about accountability and responsibility in the dressing room.

“We put a lot of responsibility on their shoulders and we feel they both delivered in particular Conor who was a constant threat throughout.

“He had a wonderful opportunity in the first-half where the lad has made a great block on the line but that is what he can bring us.”