Leyton Orient hit fan with banning order over racist tweets towards England stars

Published: 4:44 PM July 12, 2021

Leyton Orient have banned a fan for three years after they were alerted to racist abuse in the aftermath of England's Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy.

The Brisbane Road club also handed back the culprit's season ticket in line with their "zero-tolerance approach to any racist abuse".

England stars Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka are heroes in the eyes of England supporters after helping the Three Lions reach their first major final in 55 years.

Leyton Orient were made aware of one of their season ticket holder's tweets after the three players missed penalties in the final and took swift action to issue a ban from the Breyer Group Stadium.

A statement published on the club's official website read: "The club has today issued a three-year banning order to a supporter, following reports of racist abuse following last night's Euro 2020 final.

You may also want to watch:

"The supporter in question’s actions on Twitter were alerted to the club late last night, and action has been taken swiftly to issue a banning order.

"As the club has repeatedly made clear, we take a zero-tolerance approach to any racist abuse or discrimination.

"Further to the banning order, the supporter will be fully refunded the purchase for their Season Card for the 2021/22 season.

"The club is extremely proud of its diverse history, and continues to work with local authorities and governing bodies to enact change."