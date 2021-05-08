Leyton Orient searching for a new manager as they bid farewell to McAnuff

Published: 6:24 PM May 8, 2021

Leyton Orient are now searching for a new first-team manager for next season as the current campaign comes to an end.

The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Jobi McAnuff for carrying out the role in an interim capacity over the last 16 games of the season and acknowledge his hard work and dedication during that period.

The Club’s search for a replacement manager will focus on candidates with experience in management at both League 2 and League 1 level as we undertake a programme of rebuilding the squad with the ambition of achieving promotion next season.

Chairman Nigel Travis commented: “Now that the season has come to an end, this is the right time to announce the direction we will be looking to take, so after much thought and careful consideration, we informed Jobi this week that we would be looking to move forward on a different path for next season.

“Jobi achieved some excellent results as our manager and we are sure he will prove successful in his future career whether that be in management or any other area he decides to go in to next.

“He is a magnificent football professional – he’s been a superb player, coach and, for a short period of time, manager, for us and the Club owes him a huge debt of gratitude for everything he has achieved with us over the past four years.

“But the board and senior management feel that the time is right for a change of course to lead us into the future – we haven’t achieved what we’d wanted to this season and we feel that in order to take us to the next level we need to start again in a number of areas.

“Martin Ling has had contact with a number of potential candidates already and we are aiming to move forward swiftly over the coming weeks as we have the recruitment of players underway and so it will be a busy summer.”