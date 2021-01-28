Ruel Sotiriou could lead the line for Leyton Orient's trip to Bolton Wanderers

Published: 2:30 PM January 28, 2021

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient and Ebou Adams of Forest Green Rovers during Leyton Orient vs Forest Green Rovers, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 23rd January 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient striker Ruel Sotiriou could be set to lead the line as Josh Coulson may see a return to the starting line-up for the trip to Bolton Wanderers.

The O’s will be missing defender Dan Happe due to suspension when they travel to the Bolton University Stadium on Saturday while striker Lee Angol is an injury doubt.

Dan Happe of Leyton Orient is shown a red card and sent off during Leyton Orient vs Forest Green Rovers, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 23rd January 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo



Angol hobbled off in the 1-0 mid-week defeat against Forest Green Rovers, while Happe was shown two yellow cards in the loss against the Green Devils.

The club’s top goal scorer Danny Johnson has missed out on the last two fixtures and could once again miss out due to injury.

“Of course, throughout the season we’ve done that, we’ve manipulated the back four and there has been changes between Joe Widdowson and James Brophy, changes at full-back between Tunji Akinola and Lingy (Sam Ling), and now in the middle.

“Turls (Jamie Turley), Joe Widdowson, and (Josh) Coulson where they have performed well and obviously Dan at the same time.

“We feel we’ve got the players there that are capable and ready to step in.”

He added: “Lee has gone for a scan in the early part of the week and we’re monitoring that as we go along to see what the severity of that is going to be.

“Like with any sort of muscular injury, hamstring injury, it causes you a bit of concern so we’re waiting on that and in regards to how long that will keep Lee out for.”

Bolton Wanderers are without a win in their last six games and Orient won 4-0 when these sides last met at Brisbane Road at the end of October.

"They're obviously a team not in the finest of form but talking to one or two people at different clubs, it only takes a week and there's so much football being played at the moment that you can feel as though it's a horrendous period when you pick up a couple of defeats in a short period of time and that's obviously what that looks like for Bolton.

“Ultimately it's Bolton Wanderers. At home we got out of the traps and we really set about Bolton and we took our chances. I don’t think we were outstanding that day in terms of the way that we played.

"It was obviously a victory that we would all have enjoyed and we'll be going about our business to make sure we get among them and give ourselves a platform, albeit away from home.

"That's going to be a tough place to go. It's Bolton Wanderers and it's a big stadium, it's a great place to go and play your football so we'll be going there trying to enjoy it and pick up a result."

The boss also admits he will be glad when the transfer window slams shut although he does expect the O’s to do some more business.

“Two things, I can’t wait for it to shut, January is a horrible month as the phone don’t stop ringing and all those people that don’t stop ringing and texting then don’t speak to you again for a few months.

“It’s a tough month, but at the same time, we are continuing to look to be active in the window.

“We’ve got our targets that we would like to fulfil, but as has happened throughout the window already, some of those have come and gone for numerous different reasons.”