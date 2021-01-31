Leyton Orient boss wants to see his side grind out more results after Bolton defeat

Published: 8:44 AM January 31, 2021

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton wants to see his side start adapting to games and grinding out results even when they’re not at their best after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers.

An own goal from James Brophy and a strike from Wanderers Eoin Doyle guided the hosts to three points at the Bolton University Stadium.

The loss sees Orient remain 10th in League Two rather than pushing back towards or into the play-off places.

“Not very good, what frustrates me and us, is that I'm finding our form really suggests it that our wins and our losses reflect the fact that I feel we are very good and very comfortable to win games or when we’re below par we don’t do enough to go and get something out of the game,” the boss said.

“We knew it was going to be tough conditions here, we knew that albeit that Bolton have had a tough start to the season that they’ve got very good players, and you have to respect the opposition and players that you come up against.

“We knew what our game plan needed to look like and I don’t think we did enough of the League Two side of things to get something from the game.

“That’s frustrating because we’ve spent a lot of time talking about this week that pitches are going to be getting tough, it’s not always going to be about playing good football, you’ve got to stick in and be hard to play against.”

Embleton is ‘disappointed’ with how they conceded two goals in such quick succession after starting the second-half brightly.

“What I'm disappointed about first of all is not just about the goals and how they came about, but the fact that they did get two goals in quick succession, and I think correct me if I'm wrong as I might be slightly off but if we look at Morecambe away similar pattern.

“We were the better team first-half, we wasn’t today, but two quick goals in the second-half gives you a mountain to climb. Cambridge United was very similar, so important stages of the game, we need to manage them better.

“We’re always going to concede goals, every team in the league concedes goal, but it’s how you react off the back of that.

“When we kicked off it showed the mindset of where we were, we’ve just gone 1-0 down, it’s time to be resilient then all of a sudden from the kick-off we’re kicking the ball from the edge of our box under a little bit of pressure.

“We just need to be a little more acceptant that at times you’re not going to be able to play and look like a great player all the time.”