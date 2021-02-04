Leyton Orient boss Embleton concerned with injuries coming into the squad

Published: 10:00 AM February 4, 2021

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton is concerned about injuries creeping in ahead of their clash with Colchester United this weekend.

The O’s will welcome Steve Ball’s team to the Breyer Group Stadium on Saturday and could potentially be without the likes of Ruel Sotiriou, Lee Angol and Danny Johnson through injury while midfielder Hector Kyprianou is suspended.

Defender Dan Happe will be back in contention following his two-match suspension although could find himself on the bench after Adam Thompson and Tunji Akinola impressed in the heart of defence at Crawley Town.

“What is a concern is that we’ve lost Lee, we’ve lost Ruel, we’ve lost Danny Johnson to injuries and that is obviously a concern as I took a bit of criticism at the start of the season for trying to protect my players and cushion the blow,” Embleton admitted.

“The almost gets forgotten about because of the amount of football and the circumstances around League Two football this year.

“It shows as it’s when players are exposed and vulnerable that you pick up the injuries that we have done.”

He added on Ruel’s injury: “It’s a hamstring, it doesn’t look good. I think that’s the easiest way for me to describe it, I thought the guy I don’t want to say kneed him. I don’t mean that as a bad thing, I just thought it looked like a dead leg rather than anything else.

“Ruel mentioned to me at half-time that he heard something go and that’s obviously a real concern.”

The boss is expecting another tough test against the U’s who have been busy in the transfer window to try bolster their squad after slipping right down the table in recent weeks.

“I like Steve a lot, he’s a really nice guy, and I know it’s been tough for him of late and I know he wanted to add some players at the top end of the pitch as I know he felt they were performing well but missing chances.

“He has done that so it’s a tough game, they all are, the league has been so up and down this year that you know whoever you’re coming up against is capable of knocking you off your path.”

New signings Adam Thompson, Dan Kemp and Nick Freeman all started at Crawley Town and impressed while Tristan Abrahams came off the bench and could lead the line next time out.

“I thought so, It's been hard as we haven’t played at our very best since Dan (Kemp) came into the team, and it’s been hard for me.

“His tenacity, his energy, his work rate. He is something we wanted to add to the group and he showed that.

“Nick Freeman’s ability to run is like nothing I've ever seen and he carried the ball up the pitch excellently tonight.

“It was Roy of the Rovers at some stages, jinxing and trying to get away from people, and carry the ball up the pitch to buy us time.

“Adam Thompson marshalled the back four really well and what I really liked about the group is that we’ve questioned and talked about our ability to dig in and we showed organisation qualities, the ability to pull people into positions, and to get ourselves organised on the pitch when people got pulled out of position.

“That’s the level we have to set and that’s the mindset/focus that we need. I know we’ve got quality footballers and a structure to go out and win games of football.”