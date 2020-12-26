Leyton Orient boss Embleton set for isolation period

Published: 9:38 AM December 26, 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton is set to miss the three fixtures over the festive period as he will have to observe a self-isolation period, in accordance with governmental Covid-19 guidelines.

Having been in close contact with a person that has returned a positive case, Embleton will now self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

This will mean that the Leyton Orient management team of Danny Senda, Dean Brill and Matt Harrold will take charge for the O’s trip to Cambridge United this afternoon, as well as the home games against Southend United and Salford City.

Orient make the trip away to Cambridge United this afternoon for a 1pm kick-off before a busy festive period.

They'll be hoping Conor Wilkinson is available for selection once again after missing their 2-1 defeat to Crawley Town last time out.