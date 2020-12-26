News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Leyton Orient boss Embleton set for isolation period

Jacob Ranson

Published: 9:38 AM December 26, 2020   
Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Carabao Cup

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton expressed frustration at his side's defeat at Morecambe. - Credit: TGS Photo

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton is set to miss the three fixtures over the festive period as he will have to observe a self-isolation period, in accordance with governmental Covid-19 guidelines.

Having been in close contact with a person that has returned a positive case, Embleton will now self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

This will mean that the Leyton Orient management team of Danny Senda, Dean Brill and Matt Harrold will take charge for the O’s trip to Cambridge United this afternoon, as well as the home games against Southend United and Salford City.

Orient make the trip away to Cambridge United this afternoon for a 1pm kick-off before a busy festive period.

They'll be hoping Conor Wilkinson is available for selection once again after missing their 2-1 defeat to Crawley Town last time out.

Leyton Orient

