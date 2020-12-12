Leyton Orient boss Embleton feels his side deserved win over Newport

Published: 9:24 PM December 12, 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton felt his side deserved the 2-1 victory over leaders Newport County for their second-half performance.

Second-half goals from Danny Johnson and James Brophy cancelled out Jamie Proctor's early striker for the Exiles to seal the three points for Ross Embleton's men infront of almost 2,000 fans in the league for the first-time in nine months.

“I think we did deserve that in the second-half and I think what we’ve done today (Saturday) is that we’ve shown ourselves and everybody what we can do,” Embleton said. “What we can do when we’re at our best and we have to be at our best to beat teams like that.

“Second-half I thought we were relentless in our approach, even in the first-half we had our moments, we just looked under a little bit of pressure because of how we managed the game.

“The message at half-time was we want to improve that and I thought the boys were excellent.”

The boss hopes the fans enjoyed being back in the Breyer Group Stadium for the first league fixture in nine months with a crowd.

“It certainly felt great for us, when the board went up wherever anyone found seven minutes from, I was thinking come on let’s get over the line now and what an enjoyable return it will be for the 2,000 fans.

“Hopefully everyone goes away happy and reflects a little bit on what I said to you previously let’s make this a happy place to be.”

Striker Danny Johnson netted his 14th goal of the season as he equalised in the 62nd minute against Newport before James Brophy netted the winner eight minutes later.

Danny Johnson of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“He’s relentless, but I think what we need did better in the second-half was that we gave Danny an opportunity to run, and get us up the pitch and secure balls in the corner.

“He won a couple of fouls, kept balls alive in the final third, and then it gives us a platform to get into the box then we know there is every chance he will score the chances he gets.”

Embleton added: “The pair of them kept the ball alive in the box and that optimised our second-half, we managed our game better, played in their half more and it allowed us to be more aggressive without the ball as well.

“It looked like a great finish.”

Embleton also wanted to heap praise on experienced captain Jobi McAnuff especially his electric pitch length run to win the ball.

Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“Where he found that moment from in the second-half is beyond me,” he smiled. “I shouted out do you want me to bring you off now, it didn’t get the laugh I was expecting, I think it was recovery mode at that stage.

“Outstanding and when we play the way we did in the second-half, it gives Jobi, Craig Clay and our front players a chance to get after the ball and carry the ball.”