Leyton Orient boss Embleton pleased to see his side grind out a draw at Crawley Town

Published: 9:54 AM February 3, 2021

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Crawley Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 19th December 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton was pleased to see his side grind out a goalless draw away to Crawley Town given the circumstances of going down to 10-men so early on.

Young defensive midfieder Hector Kyprianou received a straight red card in the 30th minute of play after the hosts Jack Powell missed a penalty in the third minute.

The O’s managed to hold on and create plenty of chances of their own to earn a point against the odds.

“Extremely, funny how things come around, we spoke about how we don't grind games out; and we did that in abundance tonight,” Embleton said.

“We probably don’t draw enough games, that’s not me saying we’re going to send our team out to pick up draws, but I think you need to pick up points on the road when you don’t play well or circumstances are against you.”

Furious Crawley head coach John Yems branded referee Kevin Johnson “a clown” while O’s boss Embleton felt it was a penalty for Crawley and a red card for Kyprianou although he doesn’t understand why Conor Wilkinson goal in the early stages of the contest was disallowed.

“I haven’t seen it, but I've been told it’s a penalty, it was a sloppy start by us. It wasn’t just that it was the fact that we miscued a couple of balls down the line and put pressure on ourselves then the penalty comes.

“We evaded our luck, but there were a number of decisions tonight that would certainly be contested.”

On the red card, he said: “Haven’t seen it back yet, I don’t like to do so, I like to try coming out here and being honest rather than getting all the facts and I'd rather give you my honest opinion.

Hector Kyprianou of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“It looks as though it was, heavy touch, but I thought he had a great start to the game and it’s got away from him.

“I asked the boys to be committed, he has gone in and showed that, and he’s got it wrong. I know Hector Kyprianou isn’t the type of player to run around trying to hurt people.

“He has made a mistake and that is what young people do.”

Before adding on the Wilkinson disallowed goal: “Do you remember Crewe away last year, we had a performance there where I thought we were very good, Sam Sargeant slipped over and we went 1-0 down quite early and Conor scored a header where he just peeled off the guy and nodded it into the corner and that’s what he has done tonight.

“I’m not sure how to really answer that one.”