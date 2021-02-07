Leyton Orient boss Embleton focused on positives rather goal drought in Colchester draw

Published: 9:50 AM February 7, 2021

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton is looking at the positives of keeping another clean sheet when not playing their best rather than anything else after playing out a goalless draw with Colchester United.

The O’s have now failed to score in the last four matches but have managed to play out two consecutive goalless draws when not reaching the standards they set out for themselves.

Boss Embleton has also played all four of his new January signings in the last two fixtures will has seen them adapting to the O’s style of play.

“That is certainly one way of looking at it, but it’s two games with two clean sheets, when we haven’t been at our best,” Embleton said.

“We were not quite at our very best and what I posed to the group a few weeks ago was that sometimes when that’s the case we don’t get anything out of games.

“I can reel off moments like Morecambe and Scunthorpe away where we were probably the better but we came away from it with nothing.

“We’ve played against a team that have good individuals and made it very difficult for us to break down.

“We got into some very good positions but I felt our final ball or shot, let us down, which is unlike us but on the flip side of that It’s another clean sheet.”

The club’s top goal scorer Danny Johnson returned to the team and came off the bench in the 77th minute much to the delight of Embleton.

“Which we’re all delighted about, he said I didn’t quite feel sharp and it’s about getting my touch back, of course it’s about all of that. The game is also about trying to get Tristan Abrahams in the front line today (Saturday) the type of passes people make and the runs that we need him to make.

“He’s came into the club and we’ve thrown him in the deep end because of the injuries we’ve had to people in that position.

“I think it was positive to see Dan back out there, I think it was 15 or 16 minutes, then for me it’s a huge positive as we can now sit down with Tristan and say this is what we expect and what we want.”

Conor Wilkinson had a number of chances but failed to capitalise on those opportunities which frustrated the forward.

“He’s extremely disappointed in himself as he’s had a good goals tally this year, which is 10 in all competitions, which is a big progress on last year.

“I know we’ve got targets for him and he’s got his own individual targets to be better than that. He was disappointed with the header, I thought he was on the stretch, but he felt he should have scored.

“Then he also had some real good moments where he busted inside, looked to get his shots away, but didn’t quite as much as he would have liked.”

Defender Adam Thompson has made an impact in the back four helping Orient keep two clean sheets in his first two starts.

“I like him a lot, like his character, and it’s great to hear him and listen to him trying to organise people. Again for Adam he’s come into the club and he’s had two performances where we’ve kept two clean sheets which is great for him.

“Now we’ve got the trip up to Carlisle on Tuesday we’ve got a bit more time to show him what we want and what we want to look like in possession.

“We bought him in to help us keep clean sheets and we’ve kept two clean sheets.”