Leyton Orient boss Embleton insists it was a 'massive win' over Morecambe

Published: 1:00 PM January 18, 2021

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton insists it was a ‘massive win’ as they sealed a 2-0 victory over Morecambe to make it three consecutive victories.

An own goal and a late strike from forward Lee Angol sealed the three points for the O’s at the Breyer Group Stadium and move into the League Two play-off places.

“First of all it was a massive win, what I would say is Morecambe paid us huge respect, in terms of the way they set up in the first-half but I felt we really controlled the game,” Embleton said.

“There wasn’t a lot of space to create out and out chances, I think we had a few snap shots from the edge of the box, but we were obviously in real control of the game.

“Second-half they came out a little bit more and if I'm brutally honest they probably had the most clear cut chances until we scored.

You may also want to watch:

“Overall I think we deserved to win the game and I'm really pleased for the boys that we’ve done that and kept a clean sheet.”

The boss was full of praise for forward Lee Angol who moved into a more natural position In place of injured top goal scorer Danny Johnson.

Lee Angol of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Salford City, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 2nd January 2021 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

“I would be frustrated if I was Lee Angol, in terms of the start to the season for him was very good, his pre-season was excellent.

“I thought he looked a real threat, but then Dan scores the goals that he scores, and then Lee finds himself injured and then slightly out of position at times but he’s done a very good job.

“He’s showed a real discipline without being all stary for him right now and I was delighted that he gets his chance down the middle despite the fact we do that at the expense of losing our top goal scorer.

“I’m extremely happy that Lee has contributed with a goal.”

Embleton also spoke highly of his young defensive duo in Dan Happe and loanee Tunji Akinola for their impact on the game.

“Our dominance in the game, especially in the first-half, meant we got Dan Happe probably more than Tunji Akinola in some real advanced positions.

“There were some times when he was 20 to 25 yards from goal and that was similar to the way Morecambe played against Chelsea so that was huge respect.

“For Tunj to then think on his feet and get into that wide area to get on the ball and put a great cross in.”