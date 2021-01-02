News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Leyton Orient boss believes Conor Wilkinson can be one of best strikers in the league

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 11:58 AM January 2, 2021   
Leyton Orient's Conor Wilkinson during the Sky Bet League Two match at the JobServe Community Stadiu

Leyton Orient's Conor Wilkinson during the Sky Bet League Two match at the JobServe Community Stadium, Colchester. - Credit: PA

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton believes Conor Wilkinson can be one of the best strikers in League Two and he is already showing why. 

The 25-year-old has netted 10 goals in all competitions this season as opposed to his six across the entire 2019/20 campaign before it was cut short due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. 

The former Dagenham & Redbridge attacker is the club’s second top goal scorer behind Danny Johnson. 

“His contribution has been excellent. I think it was six goals for him last year – so to get to Christmas, with the tally he has already, with so much more football to play is really positive,” Embleton said. 

“I think there’s more and more to come. I think he has the ability to be one of the best strikers in the league – which he is showing, but if he strives for more and keeps his focus there’s a hell of a lot more to come in the second half of the season.” 

Leyton Orient

