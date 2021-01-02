Leyton Orient boss believes Conor Wilkinson can be one of best strikers in the league

Published: 11:58 AM January 2, 2021

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton believes Conor Wilkinson can be one of the best strikers in League Two and he is already showing why.

The 25-year-old has netted 10 goals in all competitions this season as opposed to his six across the entire 2019/20 campaign before it was cut short due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The former Dagenham & Redbridge attacker is the club’s second top goal scorer behind Danny Johnson.

“His contribution has been excellent. I think it was six goals for him last year – so to get to Christmas, with the tally he has already, with so much more football to play is really positive,” Embleton said.

“I think there’s more and more to come. I think he has the ability to be one of the best strikers in the league – which he is showing, but if he strives for more and keeps his focus there’s a hell of a lot more to come in the second half of the season.”