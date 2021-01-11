Leyton Orient boss Embleton on returning from self-isolation

Published: 10:48 AM January 11, 2021

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton has finished his period of self-isolation and is hoping his side can now build on their recent fortunes.

The O’s will return to action when they host Morecambe on Saturday. Their away match at Carlisle United last weekend was postponed due to heavy snowfall.

The boss was due to return for that clash after missing the last three matches - two wins and one defeat - due to having to self-isolate after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

“It’s good to be back," he said. "It's just nice to be back to normal, well nothing is normal anymore but having to get up and drive in this morning and see everyone’s face again.

“It’s been a very strange time, I'm sure everyone will have their experiences with it, I've just had my experiences with it at a very busy time.

“It’s great that we got two wins, but I think what we all learnt as a group of staff is the Cambridge United game didn’t work the way we tried to do it, and as fantastic as our streaming service is, it’s not the way to watch a game as a manager. Our communication was very difficult.

“I’m not saying that would have changed the outcome of the game, but it was nice that we were back at home, and able to control and plan what the next two games looked like. Then our performances were a step up.

“We showed lots of qualities, bounced back after a disappointing run, and we have to give staff a pat on the back because I must have driven them mad with the amount of phone calls and Zoom calls. And that was before the games, so God knows what it was like during the games.

“My missus got to experience sitting next to me watching football and see me losing my temper.

“Hopefully these will be things we will learn from, definitely will learn from, and we come back and it makes us stronger again.”

Embleton has been in charge of the club for more than a year now and has overseen a vast improvement.

He will now be looking to improve his current squad in the transfer window which has seen midfielder Josh Wright depart by mutual consent and join league rivals Crawley Town.