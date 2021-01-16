Leyton Orient boss Embleton finally gets his man in Dan Kemp

Published: 11:52 AM January 16, 2021 Updated: 12:08 PM January 16, 2021

Dan Kemp of West Ham and Bagasan Graham of Dagenham during Dagenham & Redbridge vs West Ham United U23, Friendly Match Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th July 2019 - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton has finally got his man as they brought in attacking midfielder Dan Kemp from Premier League side West Ham United.

The 22-year-old joins the O's from the Hammers permanently on a two-and-a-half year deal after spending the first half of this season on loan at League One side Blackpool United.

The boss revealed that the youngster is someone that they’ve been chasing ever since he took over as the permanent head coach.

“Delighted, it’s really interesting, I've watched Dan Kemp grow up as a footballer. Not knowing him but through my academy experiences,” Embleton admitted.

“Dan being at Chelsea when he was younger, I always remember him sticking out, even from 9 or 10 years old. He was someone I've always remembered as a good footballer.

You may also want to watch:

“In more recent times, he moved to West Ham, and there has been a couple of windows certainly the last two where we’ve looked into trying to take him on loan but it hasn’t materialised.

“He’s been a player that we’ve looked at and been aware of for a very long time and I'm over the moon to be able to secure someone of his quality.”

The boss is confident that the former Chelsea academy product can offer the squad more options especially due to his versatility.

“A lot, I think people will take to him because of his energy, work rate and attitude to compete and do the things that allow you to be a good footballer first and foremost.

“People will quickly identify the qualities that he’s got, he can work off both feet, he can play in numerous positions. Straight off the bat, there is three or four positions where he would fit into our system.

“I think he can become a goal scorer for us and I think he can certainly become someone that creates goals for us.

“I’m talking him up a lot, but we wouldn’t have signed him if we didn’t think that he had the potential to come in here and make us a better squad in terms of the rest of the season, and for the future.”

Embleton also believes a permanent deal is even better for both the club and Dan Kemp himself despite previously looking to bring him in on loan.

“I think it shows our intent of the type of football player we want to recruit at this football club and that we want people that are known to us and we’re aware of his qualities rather than just working ad hoc and picking people out of a hat.

“It also shows our intent to go and get someone that is playing in League One and I think for Dan, it gives him a focus of what the next few years of his life are going to look like.

“It gives him time to come and bed himself in for the second half of this season and hopefully improve us as a team.

“It then also gives him a home and somewhere that he can continue to build his career. He’s an exciting young player, he’s gone out to Blackpool, and of late been in their team and been part of an FA Cup run.

“For him and for us it’s a great fit.”